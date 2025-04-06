L2 Empuraan Worldwide Box Office: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran movie hits HISTORIC milestone; surpasses Rs 250 crore mark
Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan has set a historic milestone by becoming the first Malayalam film to surpass the Rs 250 crore mark at the global box office. Discover the details.
L2 Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is storming the box office these days. The Malayalam flick is smashing every previous record and setting new benchmarks with each passing day.
L2 Empuraan surpasses the Rs 250 crore mark globally
Produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, L2 Empuraan made history by becoming the No.1 Malayalam movie of all time. On its 9th day of release, it surpassed the previous record holder, Manjummel Boys (Rs 242 crore), at the worldwide box office. In addition, the political action drama bagged another big milestone by emerging as the first Mollywood movie to cross the Rs 250 crore mark globally. It took 11 days to achieve this feat.
The movie will continue to attract the audience for a couple of weeks, though the pace is expected to slow down. It will have to face a handful of new releases from the upcoming weekend. To name a few, Mammooty's Bazooka, Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly, Basil Joseph's Marana Mass, and Naslen's Alapuzzha Gymkhana are releasing on April 10th.
It will be interesting to see where the glorious run of Empuraan finally ends at the worldwide box office.
L2 Empuraan: controversy and cuts
The political action drama went through a controversy post its release and faced massive outrage from the Hindu groups. The movie was accused of hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community by painting them wrongly in the storyline. As a result, L2 Empuraan underwent 24 additional cuts and was then re-released in cinemas.
L2 Empuraan in cinemas
L2: Empuraan features an ensemble cast of Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, and Manju Warrier in the lead.
Written by Murali Gopy and produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and Lyca Productions, the film is currently running successfully in theatres near you. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: L2 Empuraan Box Office Update: Mohanlal-Prithviraj movie becomes highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time on Day 9, beats Manjummel Boys