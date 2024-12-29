'Happy V Day': BTS member Kim Taehyung's fans arrange for over 70 banners near military base ahead of his 29th birthday

BTS' V's birthday is just around the corner. ARMYs are getting ready to celebrate the special day. In particular, the K-pop idol's global fans have taken a new initiative to decorate the streets near his military base with a special project. So far, more than 70 birthday banners have been spotted in the city, each carrying a heartfelt message from the fans.

The special projects have been organized by various global and Korean fan communities. More than 50 streetlight banners have been arranged by BT V UNION and V INSIDE fanbases, while an additional 20 tarpaulins have been adorned by NUNA V and KTH Supporters,

The global and Korean fan communities coming together to celebrate V's birthday is truly a special moment for the K-pop industry. Many have spotted these stunning displays of banners near the Ssangyong Unit area and around the SDT (Special Duty Team) barracks in Chuncehon City, where the BTS member is currently completing his military enlistment.

Each banner also carries special birthday wishes from the fans such as "Miracle of Winter V", "Happy V Day", "Happy Birthday, winter boy", and more. ARMYs have strategically positioned these banners along the street in hopes that they will greet the K-pop idol and his fellow soldiers during their morning routines.

Check out the pictures from the special project here:

Meanwhile, V, who was born on December 30, 1995, will turn 29 this year. Since the beginning of 2024, he has been enjoying a great year with many solo releases and continuous success. He started the year with his single FRI(END)S, which was released in early March, marking a strong start for him this year. The track became an instant hit, charting high on music charts and accumulating staggering stream counts.

Following the success, he made his comeback in late November with Winter Ahead, setting the mood for the cold season. It is a collaboration between the BTS member and balladeer Park Hyo Shin, both breathtakingly complementing each other's vocals. A few days later, the singer returned with White Christmas, a virtual collab with late jazz icon Bing Crosby. Through this track, V captured a new rendition of the holiday classic, winning hearts with his soulful vocals.

