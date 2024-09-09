BTS' V turns to fans for gaining energy amid 'difficult' military life; praises RM's 'insane' collab Neva Play

BTS’ V’s solo album Layover turns one and the artist joins the celebration along with his fans. In a new post, he mentions that after a hard day in the military, he turns to fans for some comfort. Moreover, the artist also talks about RM’s newest single, Neva Play and how much he liked the song.

On September 8, 2024, BTS’ V made a Weverse post along with his pet dog Yeontan and captioned it with ‘I miss you’ to his fans. Moreover, he also emotions RM’s new single with American rapper Meghan Thee Stallion, Neva Play. He calls the song ‘insane’ which is an internet term to describe something extremely amazing. He also commented on several user posts in which he revealed that he saw all the fan projects celebrating his solo album’s anniversary and it gave him strength after a tiring day at work.

The artist joined a fan group chat on the KakaoTalk messaging app and introduced himself, but fans were skeptical and questioned his identity. One user even asked him to change his name from Kim Taehyung. However, when he unexpectedly dropped a mirror selfie, everyone was stunned, quickly realizing it was indeed the artist himself.

V, or Kim Taehyung, made his debut as a member of BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, and Suga. In 2023, V officially debuted as a solo artist with the album Layover alongside the music video of the title track Slow Dancing. The album also included pre-release singles titled Love Me Again and Rainy Day.

However, the artist is not active at the moment but he released various content for his fans to enjoy during his absence. From photoshoots to music videos, he kept various projects under wraps.

The artist was featured in the music video for IU’s latest song, Love Wins All, where he played the role of her love interest. Additionally, he also released an English digital single titled FRI(END)S along with the music video. The song quickly garnered much attention from fans and currently garnered over 200 million streams on Spotify.