BTS’ V’s solo album Layover tops iTunes worldwide in 110 regions becoming 3rd album by Asian soloist to do so

On October 21, 2024, BTS’ V’s solo album Layover managed to secure to top the iTunes chart worldwide in 110 different countries including UK, France, India, South Korea, Japan, UAE, and the Philippines, among others. There are only three solo Asian artists to achieve this and Kim Taehyung is one of them. Even after a year of the album’s release, it persists in gathering more accomplishments, proving the K-pop idol's popularity as a soloist.

Released in 2023, Love Me Again serves as the title track of Layover, and the music video of the track was also dropped. The B-side tracks of the album include Rainy Days, Blue, Slow Dancing, For Us, and Slow Dancing Paino version. Recently, the artist also celebrated the album’s first anniversary and his solo debut.

V, also known as Kim Taehyung, debuted as a member of BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, and Suga. In 2023, V officially made his solo debut with the album Layover, which featured the music video for its title track, "Slow Dancing." The album also included pre-release singles titled "Love Me Again" and "Rainy Days."

Although the artist is currently inactive due to his military service, he has released various content for his fans to enjoy during his absence. From photoshoots to music videos, he kept several projects under wraps. He also made a cameo appearance on Jimin and Jungkook’s travel show, Are You Sure?!

Additionally, V was featured in the music video for IU’s latest song, Love wins all, playing the role of her love interest. He also released an English digital single titled FRI(END)S, along with its music video. The song quickly garnered significant attention from fans and has accumulated over 300 million streams on Spotify.

