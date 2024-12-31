BTS’ V’s Winter Ahead with Park Hyo Shin re-enters UK Official Singles Download Chart; White Christmas with Bing Crosby grabs spot

BTS’ V released two singles this year for the holiday season and they were massively well-received by fans. The K-pop star joined forces with Park Hyo Shin for the track Winter Ahead and remade the iconic song White Christmas alongside the vocals from legendary Bing Crosby. Moreover, both the songs have recently re-entered the charts, proving it’s growing popularity.

Recently, BTS’ V’s holiday track Winter Ahead with Park Hyo Shin reappeared at no. 35 on the UK Official Singles Download Chart and no. 40 on the Singles Sales Chart. On the other hand, the K-pop star’s collaboration with late singer Bing Crosby on the track White Christmas maintained its position on the Singles Sales Chart at no. 91 for three consecutive weeks. The track also achieved impressive rankings on other charts, securing no. 13 on the Vinyl Singles Chart and no. 15 on the Physical Singles Chart for two consecutive weeks.

Previously, the tracks also managed to enter the Billboard Hot 100 charts, Winter Ahead debuted at no. 99 and White Christmas debuted at no. 93. With these two songs, BTS’ V marked his sixth entry on the Hot 100, following Christmas Tree, which peaked at no. 79; Love Me Again at no. 96; Slow Dancing at no. 51; and FRI(END)S at no. 65.

V, or Kim Taehyung, made his debut as a member of BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, and Suga. In 2023, V officially debuted as a solo artist with the album Layover, accompanied by the music video for the title track, Slow Dancing. The album also included pre-release singles titled Love Me Again and Rainy Days.

Advertisement

V was featured in the music video for IU’s latest song, Love Wins All, in which he played the role of her love interest. Additionally, he released an English digital single titled FRI(END)S, along with a music video. The song quickly gained attention from fans and has since garnered over 200 million streams on Spotify. He also recently released a song titled Winter Ahead featuring Park Hyo Shin on December 3, 2024.

ALSO READ: Hwang Minhyun, Han Ji Eun, Cha Woo Min and more bring characters to life at Study Group script read session; watch