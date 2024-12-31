Hwang Minhyun, Han Ji Eun, Cha Woo Min and more bring characters to life at Study Group script read session; watch

Study Group is an upcoming South Korean series starring Hwang Minhyun in the leading role. Ahead of its much-anticipated premiere, a new video has been released featuring the leading cast at the script reading session. All the actors could be seen fully immersing in the story and giving life to their characters. The plot of the series follows the life of a student who strives to excel academically while being exceptionally skilled at fighting.

On December 31, 2024, the script reading session of the upcoming K-drama Study Group has been released, where the cast portrays their characters for the first time. Hwang Minhyun brought Yoon Ga Min to life by delivering key lines such as, “It may be hard to believe, but I’m bad at studying.” He introduced his character as someone who struggles academically but possesses a fiery determination to improve. Despite his appearance as a model student, Yoon Ga Min is unexpectedly skilled in fighting.

Han Ji Eun took on the role of Lee Han Kyung, a temporary teacher at Yusung Technical High School with a hidden past. She described her character as a passionate educator who fully supports Yoon Ga Min’s vision of creating a study group. Together, the two characters work to turn this dream into reality.

Watch the full script reading session:

Cha Woo Min portrayed Pi Han Wool, the heir to YB Group, as described the characters as the one who holds all the power at the school, emphasizing his villainous traits. As a fan of the original webtoon, the actor expressed his fascination with the casting, noting how the actors perfectly embody their respective roles.

Advertisement

The video then proceeds to showcase various characters and the respective actors who will be taking up the roles. The high-school K-drama is making fans excited as both the story and the cast provide a fresh perspective in the entertainment scene.

Adapted from the popular webtoon of the same name, Study Group is a high school action-comedy centered on Yoon Ga Min, a student whose dream of academic success contrasts with his natural talent for fighting. At one of the world’s most notorious high schools, he forms a study group and embarks on the cutthroat journey of preparing for college entrance exams. The K-drama is set to be released in January 2025.