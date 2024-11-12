Byeon Woo Seok to perform Lovely Runner OST Sudden Shower at 2024 MAMA Awards’ Japan ceremony on November 23

Get ready, fans, because Byeon Woo Seok will put on his singer mode once again at the 2024 MAMA Awards. The upcoming highly anticipated ceremony confirmed that he will be performing as well as presenting, taking on a double challenge. Fans are now eagerly looking forward to his performance.

On November 12, the MAMA Awards announced that Byeon Woo Seok is the special performer for their iconic stage. The keyword for the actor’s performance is Sudden Shower, which is also the OST he sang as an ECLIPSE member for his smash-hit drama Lovely Runner. Fans expect him to perform this chart-topper song during his MAMA stage. Notably, Sudden Shower is also eyeing the Best OST of this year at the 2024 MAMA Awards.

Byeon Woo Seok will be taking the Japan stage on November 23. The ceremony is set to kick off at 6 PM KST that day at Kyocera Dome, Osaka. On the previous day, which is November 22, the K-drama star will appear as a presenter for the 2024 MAMA Awards.

Check out the announcement here:

Byeon Woo Seok rose to explosive global popularity after starring in the tvN rom-com Lovely Runner. He portrayed the role of Ryu Sun Jae, a former swimming champion who changes careers after a shoulder injury. In the drama, he rose to become a top K-pop idol as a member of ECLIPSE, a four-piece band.

Byeon Woo Seok’s unparalleled chemistry with Kim Hye Yoon was also the center of attention, even leading to real-life dating rumors. Both actors played their parts organically while also winning fans’ hearts with their incredible synergy.

Before Lovely Runner, Byeon Woo Seok starred in many popular dramas, mostly playing supporting and cameo roles. He started his early career as a fashion model and then transitioned to acting with a role in the 2016 drama Dear My Friends. His breakthrough role was in the 2021 drama Moonshine, which even earned him a Best New Actor award.

Advertisement

In 2022, he bagged his first leading role in the film 20th Century Girl. Some of his other works are Record of Youth, Soulmate, and Strong Girl Nam Soon, among others.

ALSO READ: 'How much are you paying me?': When BTS’ Jungkook switched on his business mode after Jimin asked him to collaborate