Happy Byeon Woo Seok Day: From modeling and minor roles to breakthrough with Lovely Runner, exploring his rise to top

‘Sunjae yaa!’ the name that brought every K-drama fan together in swooning admiration for the man himself, Byeon Woo Seok. He might be one of the most popular actors and South Korea’s newest national boyfriend, but his journey has not been easy. Starting from runway modeling to having insignificant roles in K-dramas, Byeon Woo Seok is now the most sought-after actor.

On the occasion of his 33rd birthday, let’s explore Byeon Woo Seok’s interesting start of his career and phenomenal journey to stardom.

From the Runway to the Screen: Byeon Woo Seok’s early modeling days

Before Byeon Woo Seok was known as an actor, he was turning heads as a model. Tall, striking, and charismatic, he naturally fit the world of fashion. Starting his career as a runway model in his early twenties, he quickly made an impression. Working with prominent designers and gracing the pages of high-end magazines, the actor became known for his confident walk and sharp looks, exuding an effortless charm that caught the attention of audiences and industry professionals alike.

Furthermore, Byeon Woo Seok became acquainted with some of today’s biggest stars, such as Jang Ki Yong, Nam Joo Hyuk, and Joo Woo Jae, during his modeling career. While these actors started gaining recognition early, Byeon Woo Seok was still in his struggling phase. Although he received offers for significant roles, none of them garnered the attention he was hoping for at that time.

Building up through minor roles

With his striking looks and growing reputation in the fashion industry, Woo Seok began to make the leap to acting. He initially took on small, often unnoticed roles in dramas. Like many actors who start out, these roles may have been brief and simple.

In the early stages of his acting career, Byeon Woo Seok often played bit parts, roles that were brief and sometimes went without much recognition. He made his acting debut in Dear My Friends, playing Son Jong Shik, a close relative to Youn Yuh Jung’s character, Oh Choong Nam. The actor also appeared in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, Welcome to Waikiki Season 2 and Search WWW.

Earning recognition

Byeon Woo Seok steadily started to appear in K-dramas which became popular among a broader audience. His role as Do Joon in Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency gave audiences a taste of his versatility and charisma. In this historical drama, he played a charming young noble who assists a matchmaking agency.

Another noteworthy performance was in Record of Youth, where Woo Seok played the role of Won Hae Hyo, a privileged young man who finds himself in the competitive world of acting. Playing alongside Park Bo Gum, Byeon Woo Seok brought depth to the character, navigating themes of friendship, rivalry, and ambition.

More recently, Woo Seok appeared in Strong Girl Namsoon, where he continued to expand his acting range. This drama, centered around a superpowered heroine, gave him the opportunity to explore a negative role that required a knack for action sequences. His role gave him significant attention from fans as they found a brand-new handsome villain in town!

The Breakthrough: Leading man in Lovely Runner

Byeon Woo Seok exceeded expectations in Lovely Runner, portraying Ryu Sunjae, a handsome, cool character who reveals a deeply romantic side. Beneath his suave persona lies a boy utterly devoted to Im Sol, leading fans to lovingly label him a ‘loser’, in the best sense as he’s head over heels and willing to cross any boundary just to be with her. Battling fate, time, and the universe, Sun-jae’s relentless devotion has resonated with K-drama fans, earning his character a cult following and endearing admiration.

Directed by Yoon Jong Ho and written by Lee Shi Eun, Lovely Runner is based on the webtoon The Best of Tomorrow by Kim Bbang. The plot of the series follows Ryu Sunjae, who is a popular celebrity, and Im Sol, his devoted fan. However, one day Sunjae takes his own life, which leaves Im Sol devastated. In a miraculous twist, Im Sol is given an opportunity to travel back in time and meet Sunjae’s high school version. She takes it upon herself to save him from a tragic incident by forming a close relationship with him.

Current success

Byeon Woo Seok is not only one of the most in-demand actors in the industry, but his rising fame has come with a wave of opportunities. His modeling experience has bolstered his endorsements with top brands and major magazines. Recently, he connected with fans across Asia in his first-ever fan meeting tour, Summer Letter, visiting cities including Seoul, Taipei, Bangkok, Manila, Jakarta, Singapore, and Hong Kong. This tour has highlighted his star power and the immense support he enjoys from fans all over Asia.

