'How much are you paying me?': When BTS’ Jungkook switched on his business mode after Jimin asked him to collaborate

BTS’ Jungkook likes to keep things professional when it comes to his work. That’s why when Jimin asked him to collaborate on a song, he asked straightforwardly about how much he was receiving as payment before agreeing to it. It is important to know all the details before jumping into something, especially in cases where you deserve your money, and the golden maknae definitely gave us a major life lesson.

Once a video went viral, where Jimin was seen asking Jungkook for a collaboration. He said that he made a fan song and wanted the maknae to sing the chorus part. Without wasting a moment, the GOLDEN singer asked, “How much are you paying?” Jimin immediately laughed, as he wasn’t prepared for such a response but regardless agreed to pay him the price he named.

The ‘deal’ then ended with a professional handshake. Although it was just a playful interaction between the duo, fans couldn't help but praise Jungkook’s business mode and how fast he switched up to it.

On the work front, Jungkook and Jimin are both serving their mandatory military enlistment now. The duo began the service on December 12, 2023, as active duty soldiers. They also enlisted through the buddy system. They are now set to return in June 2025.

Jungkook hasn’t had a solo music release since his debut studio album GOLDEN, which was released back in 2023 before his enlistment. However, on June 7, he released a new song titled Never Let Go for BTS FESTA 2024.

On the other hand, Jimin made his highly anticipated solo comeback earlier this year. On July 19, he released his sophomore album MUSE, consisting of the title track Who, the pre-release Smeraldo Garden Marchin’ Band (feat. LOCO), and five more songs: Ebirth (Intro), Interlude: Showtime, Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson), Be Mine, and Closer Than This.

The album has achieved exceptional commercial success, soaring high on global music charts like Billboard, UK’s Official Singles, and more. Following the success of MUSE, Jimin was nominated at the MTV EMAs 2024, and he won the Best K-pop of the Year award.

