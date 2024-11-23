‘Can do something without Soojin?’: (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon mentions former member in MAMA Awards 2024 performance

Soyeon, the dynamic leader of (G)I-DLE, delivered a captivating solo performance at the 2024 MAMA Awards. However, she surprised the audience by referencing former member Soojin in the lyrics of her rap song, sparking curiosity and conversation. The group also delivered a stellar performance on the second day of the event, leaving fans in awe.

On November 23, 2024, (G)I-DLE's Soyeon took the stage at the MAMA Awards 2024, delivering a powerful solo performance that left the audience buzzing. During her rap, she made a bold reference to former member Soojin, addressing the doubts cast on the group after Soojin’s departure in 2021. The lyrics included lines like, “In 2021 you said this, right? You said, ‘What will you all become without Soojin?’” Soyeon’s words silenced the naysayers, affirming (G)I-DLE’s enduring success and her unshakable confidence in their talent.

Soojin left the group following allegations of school bullying, which sparked controversy and led to her contract termination. While the decision divided fans, Soyeon’s lyrics reflected her resilience and the group’s determination to move forward despite challenges.

Soyeon’s contract with CUBE Entertainment will officially end in November, which is causing a stir among fans. This has led to speculation as reports have emerged that the K-pop idol is exploring various options and might terminate her contract with the company she is currently working under. However, CUBE has confirmed that they are currently in discussions with the artist about contract renewal.

Soyeon is a rapper and record producer who debuted as a K-pop idol with (G)I-DLE and produced many title tracks for the group. She initially gained attention for her appearances in Produce 101 and Unpretty Rapstar. She made her debut as a solo artist with the EP Windy, along with the title track Beam Beam, in 2021.

The girl group (G)I-DLE was formed by CUBE Entertainment, and they made their debut in 2018 with their first EP, I Am, along with the title track Latata. Apart from Soyeon, the group consists of four members: Miyeon, Minnie, Yuqi, and Shuhua. They recently made their comeback with a mini-album I SWAY with the title track Klaxon in 2024.

