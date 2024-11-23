BIGBANG reunion: G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung perform BANG BANG BANG after 9 years on MAMA Awards 2024

BIGBANG has finally reunited on the stage of MAMA Awards 2024 for a legendary performance. G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung took the stage on November 23, 2024 to sing their iconic song BANG BANG BANG. Moreover, the members also performed their recent collaboration track titled HOME SWEET HOME.

On November 23, 2024, BIGBANG made their long-awaited stage comeback after 9 years at the MAMA Awards held at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. The performance kicked off with G-Dragon, who took the stage to perform his latest release, POWER, marking his solo comeback after 7 years.

Shortly after, he was joined by Taeyang and Daesung for a BIGBANG reunion. They began with their iconic hit, BANG BANG BANG, sending the audience, including fellow artists into a frenzy, dancing along to the track. To wrap up the performance, they performed their newest release, HOME SWEET HOME, which was dropped just a day earlier, on November 22, 2024.

G-Dragon and Taeyang also recently appeared as guests on Daesang’s YouTube talk show, ZIP Daesang. Fans were extremely excited about the episode as it was the first time that all three members appeared together since 2017. The much-anticipated episode was released on November 1, 2024. G-Dragon thrilled fans last month when he made a surprise guest appearance at Taeyang's solo concert, performing on stage for the first time in a while.

BIGBANG revolutionized the music industry with innovative sound and charismatic performances. The group is credited with spreading the Hallyu Wave worldwide and making K-pop a global phenomenon. They were one of the first K-pop groups to enter the Billboard charts, opening opportunities for other groups in the industry.

The group was initially composed of 5 members, including G-Dragon, Taeyang, Daesung, T.O.P., and Seungri. Currently, the group is only composed of three members: G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung.