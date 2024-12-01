Cha Eun Woo, Lee Je Hoon, Kwak Dong Yeon, and Lee Dong Hwi tackle rural adventures in Rented in Finland new teaser; Watch

Rented in Finland is an upcoming South Korean variety show that will be released soon. The show will feature some of the biggest stars of the industry, including Lee Je Hoon, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, Kwak Dong Yeon, and Lee Dong Hwi. A new teaser has been released where everyone can be seen getting used to the rural environment with fun challenges.

On November 30, 2024, the production team of Rented in Finland released the new teaser ahead of its grand premiere. In the newly released video, the four actors arrive in Lapland, the northernmost region of Finland, and express their awe at the region’s vast natural beauty and stunning scenery. They describe it as a place that feels purifying and serene.

Their initial excitement, however, is short-lived as the video shifts to reveal the challenges of rural life. A local resident informs them that failing to catch fish will leave them without dinner, and they are cautioned to stay alert for large bears in the area. Adding to their discomfort, the group is taken aback by the sight of a rustic, outdoor toilet situated in the wilderness, which they are expected to use.

Amid these challenging conditions, the actors are shown enjoying lighthearted moments together, each displaying their distinct personalities and charm. The video teases viewers with the question of whether these city dwellers will successfully adapt to life in the countryside and how they will handle the obstacles ahead.

Advertisement

The premise of the show follows four of Korea's biggest stars as they leave behind their city lives and venture into the wilds of Lapland, where even basic comforts like electricity and running water are a luxury. Get ready for a hilarious adventure as the city boys experience the self-sufficient lifestyle of the residents.

Lee Je Hoon is known for various popular K-dramas such as Signal, Taxi Driver, One Dollar Lawyer, Big Bet, Chief Detective 1958 and more. Cha Eun Woo, the K-pop idol turned actor is another big name in the cast list who starred in shows like True Beauty, My ID Is Gangnam Beauty, Island and more.

Kwak Dong Yeon has also recently gained immense fame from his role in Queen of Tears and Vincenzo. Moreover, Chief Detective 1958’s role in Chief Detective 1958 remains memorable. Rented in Finland will be released on December 10, 2024, on the South Korean network, tvN.