Cha Eun Woo still refers to True Beauty co-star Jung Joon Ho as 'Dad'; Latter expresses wish to reunite with ASTRO member

Jung Joon Ho talked about his bond with his True-Beauty co-star, Cha Eun Woo in a recent interview. He played the role of Lee Su Ho's (Cha Eun Woo) father in the popular rom-com drama. He reportedly expressed his affection for the South Korean heartthrob and revealed having a father-son bond with him in real life, just like how it was in the drama.

Jung Joon Ho was reminded of his fatherly love for Cha Eun Woo, when he was asked about his own son in the interview. The interview was held to discuss his role in the upcoming action comedy movie Hitman 2 and he jokingly said that his own son could possibly play a role inspired by his role in the Hitman series. He also expressed his pride regarding his son being tech-smart and talked about his achievements. It was during then that he remembered Cha Eun Woo.

He said his on-screen son from True Beauty, Cha Eun Woo, still affectionately called him father. Jung Joon Ho expressed his desire to reunite with the top star in future projects. He revealed wanting to play dad-son again with Cha Eun Woo if gotten an opportunity. Regarding his own son, he said he thought the 11 year old did not have any interest in his profession. However, he was proved wrong when his son proudly introduced him to his school teacher as actor Jung Joon Ho.

His son is not only well-mannered but also extremely talented. Previously, Jung Joon Ho's wife Lee Ha Jung posted on social media about their son achieving second position in an international coding competition. In the interview, the actor said that he wanted to bring up his son in a free environment, just how he himself grew up.

Jung Joon Ho said that he was never asked by his parents to not use computers or not play games. Similarly, he kept his son in the vicinity of tech right from his childhood. He bought the little one a cell phone, a writing pad and a computer when he was just 6.

