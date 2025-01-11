Cha Eun Woo makes surprise appearance in Song Hye Kyo’s first-ever vlog; celebrates birthday with Kang Min Kyung

Song Hye Kyo, the popular South Korean actress, has recently released her first-ever vlog on YouTube. She showcased her daily life events, which also featured the renowned actor Cha Eun Woo. The surprise appearance has surely excited fans, as it is an unexpected interaction.

On January 10, 2024, Kang Min Kyung’s YouTube channel uploaded a video titled ‘Not My Vlog, but Song Hye Kyo’s Vlog...’ featuring Song Hye Kyo herself. It is the actress’ first vlog where her daily life moments are available for the fans to witness. In the video, Song Hye Kyo attended an award ceremony overseas and was seen enjoying the after-party. While at the party, she appeared to be deep in thought, with the caption revealing that Kang Min Kyung had suggested she film something interesting.

After a moment of reflection, Song Hye Kyo turned the camera toward Cha Eun Woo, who greeted the viewers and fans. With the brightest smile, he continued to greet the fans, naturally making everyone swoon over him.

Watch the full vlog here:

Moreover, Song Hye Kyo celebrated her birthday in the vlog with close acquaintances, including Kang Min Kyung, her agency’s CEO, and her stylist. While enjoying hot pot at a friend’s house, Kang Min Kyung asked if there were any heartwarming stories about Song Hye Kyo. The group then shared anecdotes about her, highlighting the warmth and camaraderie between them.

The actress is set to appear in the horror occult movie Dark Nuns alongside Jeon Yeo Been in the second part of the legendary movie The Priests, starring Kang Dong Won, which was released back in 2015. The story tells the gripping tale of Hee Joon, a young boy possessed by an evil spirit, and his relentless efforts to save himself.

