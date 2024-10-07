Cha Joo Young, Lee Hyun Wook's The Queen Who Crowns broadcast details unveiled; Looking for Jan 2025 premiere

The Queen Who Crowns' broadcast details were discussed in recent reports. Cha Joo Young, Lee Hyun Wook, and Lee Sung Min take on the main roles in the drama. The period piece is based on the life of Queen Wongyeong, who was the wife of King Taejong and mother to King Sejong. The drama will show the Queen's life and how she helped the King establish power.

According to IZE's report on October 7, The Queen Who Crowns has been set up as a Monday-Tuesday drama on tvN which is to broadcast in January 2025. It will be released simultaneously on TVING on Mondays and Tuesdays. The series will consist of 12 episodes, which will also include 2 prequel episodes. Although the episodes are the same, some of the episodes will be different on the two platforms; tvN is the TV version, and TVING is the OTT version. Additionally, TVING is also considering a 19+ rating for the drama.

The Queen Who Crowns depicts the fiery life journey of Queen Won Kyung, the 'Kingmaker' who made her husband Yi Bang Won the third king in the early Joseon Dynasty, dreaming of a new world, and the 'Co-Founder of the Crown' who came to power with her. Cha Joo Young plays the main character, Queen Won Kyung. Lee Kyun Wook will be appearing as the powerful King Taejong.

The project has been directed by Kim Sang Ho, who is also known for K-dramas like Man to Man, Money Game, Arangand the Magistrate, and more. Lee Young Mi took charge of the script. She also worked for Money Game and Secrets, Objects.

Cha Joo Young made her debut in 2016 with the hit drama Cheese in the Trap. She is also known for The Glory, Chimera, Wok of Love, and more. Lee Hyun Wook has been a part of popular projects like Song of the Bandits, She Would Never Know, and Search. Lee Sung Min has impressed with his appearances in various projects like Reborn Rich and A Bloody Lucky Day.

