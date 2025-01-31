Check In Hanyang's Bae In Hyuk in talks to star as photography assistant in I’ll Give You the Universe

Bae In Hyuk, who appeared in dramas like Check In Hanyang and Cheer Up, has been offered his next exciting project. As per K-media reports on January 31, the actor was approached for the lead role in the upcoming drama I’ll Give You the Universe. Following the reports, on the same day, his agency YY Entertainment confirmed the news to be true and shared the actor's stance.

The agency revealed Bae In Hyuk was being offered to star in I’ll Give You the Universe and that he was considering the role. They shared, “It is one of the projects he is currently reviewing.” It might be indicative of his having two or more projects in hand currently and deciding on which one(s) to be part of. Written by Soo Jin, I’ll Give You the Universe is a coming-of-age romance drama that revolves around a man and woman navigating misunderstandings and hardships, and finally finding love and comfort in each other.

Bae In Hyuk is to star as Seon Tae Hyung, an assistant photographer, who raises a nephew with an in-law of his. The two in-laws will be involved in a haters-to-lovers trope. They dislike each other at the beginning, due to their misconceptions about one another. However, they have to keep aside their differences to raise the kids together. As they spend more time together, they get to know each other better and eventually end up falling in love.

An interesting fact about the drama is the nephew's name being Woo Joo, which means 'universe' in Korean. It symbolically represents that the in-laws' world revolves around the kid and they are ready to do anything to see him happy. Besides the lead's blossoming romance, their bond with the kid will be endearing to watch. Overall, the drama seems like a light watch for anyone looking to relax after a stressful day. Bae In Hyuk, who has previously been loved as a soft, gentle boyfriend in Cheer Up can be seen taking up a role like that in the upcoming drama.

The actor is currently appearing in Channel A's historical drama Check In Hanyang. He plays the role of Bae In Hyuk, one among the interns at Yongcheonlu, the largest inn in Joseon. He works there while keeping his royal identity hidden.