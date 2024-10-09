7 TV shows with Bae In Hyuk if you still can't get over Cheer Up’s Park Jung Woo

If you’re still not over Cheer Up's charming Park Jung Woo, there’s more to love in TV shows with Bae In Hyuk that show his diverse talent. From his breakout roles in My Roommate Is a Gumiho and At a Distance, Spring Is Green to leading in Cheer Up, Bae In Hyuk has quickly become a favorite among K-drama fans.

Dive into the K-dramas that started it all, like The Spy Who Loves Me and Why Her, or see him shine in historical roles with The Story of Park's Marriage Contract and At a Distance, Spring Is Green.

7 Bae In Hyuk dramas you need to check out

1. The Spy Who Loves Me

Cast: Eric Mun, Yoo In Na, Lim Ju Hwan, Kim Tae Woo, Cha Joo Young, Bae In Hyuk

IMDB Rating: 6.4/10

Release year: 2020

Genre: Action, romance, comedy

Where to watch: iQIYI

The Spies Who Loved Me weaves a thrilling tale around Kang Ah Reum, a wedding dress designer caught between two husbands, her charming ex, Jun Ji Hoon, an undercover Interpol agent, and her current spouse, Derek Hyun, a cold-blooded industrial spy.

When a close friend is murdered due to a high-stakes eco-project, Ah-Reum dives into a world of secrets and deception, seeking help from Ji Hoon and his team. With a talented cast, including Bae In Hyuk as the analytical junior agent Kim Young Goo, this series is a mix of romance and suspense.

Advertisement

2. My Roommate Is a Gumiho

Cast: Jang Ki Yong, Lee Hyeri, Kang Han Na, Kim Do Hwan, Bae In Hyuk,

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Release year: 2021

Genre: Rom-com, fantasy

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

My Roommate Is a Gumiho is a whimsical romantic fantasy that follows the enchanting tale of Shin Woo Yeo, a 999-year-old nine-tailed fox, and Lee Dam, an unsuspecting college student who accidentally swallows his precious fox bead. As they face the complexities of their unique situation, their lives intertwine in humorous and heartwarming ways.

With vibrant characters, including the charming Bae In Hyuk as the ladies' favorite Gye Sun Woo, this series blends folklore with modern romance, captivating viewers with its magical charm.

3. At a Distance, Spring Is Green

Cast: Park Ji Hoon, Kang Min Ah, Bae In Hyuk, Kwon Eun Bin

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Release year: 2021

Genre: Slice of Life, Coming of Age

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Advertisement

At a Distance, Spring Is Green beautifully captures the bittersweet journey of youth and the complexities of university life. Following Yeo Jun, a seemingly perfect freshman, and Nam Soo Hyun, a socially isolated perfectionist, the series reveals the contrasting realities hidden beneath their facades.

As they explore personal struggles, their unexpected bond offers solace and understanding, bridging the gap between their disparate worlds. With a touch of warmth and humor, this coming-of-age tale resonates with anyone who's ever felt the weight of expectations amid the beauty of youth.

4. Why Her

Cast: Seo Hyun Jin, Hwang In Yeop, Huh Joon Ho, Bae In Hyuk

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Release year: 2022

Genre: Mystery, melodrama, romance, legal

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Why Her carefully weaves the story of Oh Soo Jae, a once-esteemed lawyer whose ambition leads to unexpected downfall. Demoted to an adjunct professor, she finds herself at Seojung University, where she meets Gong Chan, a compassionate student harboring his own painful past.

Advertisement

As their worlds collide, romance blossoms amid the shadows of ambition and moral dilemmas. With powerful performances and gripping narratives, the series delves into themes of redemption, the quest for justice, and the complexities of human desire in a cutthroat legal landscape.

5. Cheer Up

Cast: Han Ji Hyun, Bae In Hyuk, Kim Hyun Jin, Jang Gyu Ri, Lee Eun Saem, Yang Dong Geun

IMDB Rating: 7/10

Release year: 2023

Genre: Rom-com, musical, mystery

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, MX Player, Viu

Cheer Up invites viewers into the world of Yeonhee University’s Cheerleader Club, where the thrill of competition collides with the trials of young love. At its heart is Do Hae Yi, a passionate theology student whose dedication to cheering is matched only by the budding romance with the club's charismatic president, Park Jung Woo.

As friendships and rivalries unfold amid the excitement, the series beautifully captures the essence of youth, emphasizing that in moments of chaos, love, and camaraderie shine the brightest.

6. The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract

Cast: Lee Se Young, Bae In Hyuk, Joo Hyun Young, Yoo Seon Ho, Jo Bok Rae

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Release year: 2023

Genre: Rom-com, period drama, fantasy

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Advertisement

The Story of Park's Marriage Contract intertwines the past and present as Park Yeon Woo, a talented seamstress from the Joseon era, finds herself thrust into the bustling world of 2023 after a tragic betrayal.

Recently widowed and seeking answers to her mysterious murder, Yeon Woo navigates the complexities of modern life while grappling with her feelings for the logical yet enigmatic Kang Tae Ha. With her loyal handmaid Sa Wol by her side, she must confront the ghosts of her past and forge a new destiny amid love, betrayal, and time.

7. Check-In Hanyang

Cast: Bae In Hyuk, Kim Ji Eun, Jung Gun Joo, Park Jae Chan

IMDB Rating: N/A

Release year: 2024

Genre: Coming of age, romantic, historical

Where to watch: N/A

Check-In Hanyang is an upcoming drama that takes viewers to the vibrant era of Joseon, where the largest inn, Yongcheonru, operates under the bold motto, 'the customer is king'. Amidst the hustle and bustle, Prince Lee Eun cleverly disguises himself as an intern, seeking to experience life beyond royal confines.

Joined by the spirited Hong Deok Soo, who hides her true identity, and the charming heir Cheon Jun Hwa, the ensemble navigates a whirlwind of friendship, ambition, and romance, crafting a unique tale of self-discovery and youthful dreams in a bustling historical setting.

Advertisement

Thus, Bae In Hyuk dramas promise an engaging journey through various genres and compelling narratives. Each drama showcases his impressive range, from heartwarming romances to thrilling mysteries. Whether he’s navigating the complexities of love in My Roommate Is a Gumiho or facing ethical dilemmas in Why Her, Bae In Hyuk's performances leave a lasting impact.

As you explore his filmography, you'll discover the charm he brings to every character. So, grab some snacks and prepare for a binge-worthy experience with these K-dramas that highlight Bae In Hyuk’s undeniable talent and versatility!

ALSO READ: Bae Suzy, Gong Yoo's label Management Soop faces setback as court dismisses trademark infringement case against ex-Afreeca TV