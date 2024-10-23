Choi Daniel to join Jeon So Min, Gong Min Jung, Jang Hui Ryoung in I’m Jisong Again Today premiering on Dec 5; Report

Choi Daniel is gearing up for his next big K-drama role. As per recent updates, the actor has bagged a main role in the upcoming drama I’m Jisong Again Today. He will be seen acting alongside Jeon So Min, Gong Min Jung, and Jung Hui Ryoung. With this stellar cast ensemble, the drama is set to premiere on December 5.

On October 23, Korean media outlets reported that Choi Daniel, recognized for his roles in many popular rom-coms, is now set to appear in I’m Jisong Again Today.

He will be taking on the role of a sharp divorce attorney named Cha Hyun Woo. There’s much excitement surrounding his addition to the cast lineup of this upcoming drama. In particular, this will mark the actor’s first main role in a while, so viewers are eagerly waiting to see what kind of depth he will add to the story.

Meanwhile, fans are also looking forward to witnessing his chemistry with Jeon So Min, as their dynamic in the story promises surprising twists and turns.

I’m Jisong Again Today will depict the story of a single woman named Ji Song Yi. After breaking off her engagement abruptly, she struggles to repay the home loan she took for what could have been her newlywed residence. While trying to make ends meet in a new city through various part-time jobs, she faces many hardships.

The drama’s name is a play on ‘Jisong’, a Korean word that sounds similar to ‘sorry’ in the language. It is also part of the protagonist’s name.

Jeon So Min is expected to present a brilliant performance as Ji Song Yi, while Gong Min Jung and Jung Hui Ryoung will also be seen as two pivotal characters.

The drama is being helmed by director Min Ji Young, celebrated for Netflix’s BITCH X RICH. On the other hand, the screenplay has been penned by Jo Yoo Jin, the creator of Jo Jung Suk starrer comedy film Pilot. With this stellar cast and crew ensemble, I’m Jisong Again Today is set to premiere on December 5 on KBS. International viewers can watch the drama on Netflix.

