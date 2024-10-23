Hospital Playlist’s Jeon Mi Do in talks for historical film The Man Who Lives With The King with Park Ji Hoon, Lee Jun Hyuk

Jeon Mi Do is gearing up for her next big role. As per the latest reports, the actress is in talks to make her big-screen comeback with a historical film titled The Man Who Lives With The King. If she decides to appear in this film, viewers will be able to witness her on-screen synergy with Park Ji Hoon, Lee Jun Hyuk, and Yoo Hae Jin, who are reportedly confirmed for the cast lineup.

On October 23, the Korean media outlet reported that Jeon Mi Do had received an offer to star in the upcoming film by director Jang Hang Jun. Although many details about her character have not been revealed yet, Showbox, who is in charge of distribution, commented, “We are positively discussing her appearance in The Man Who Lives With The King.”

This historical film will revolve around the 6th king of Joseon, King Danjong. It will follow the story after he was exiled to Yeonwol, Gangwon-do. Meanwhile, previously it was reported that Park Ji Hoon, Lee Jun Hyuk, Yoo Ji Tae, and Yoo Hae Jin had also received offers to star in this work. As per the latest updates, they have confirmed their appearances.

Now, all eyes are on Jeon Mi Do’s decision, as fans eagerly wait to see her play a main role in a historical piece. Meanwhile, it is being helmed by director Jang Hang Jun known for Rebound, Obscene Society, Break Out, and more works. Notably, he is also the husband of Kim Eun Hee, the screenwriter of Signal.

With this stellar cast and crew ensemble, The Man Who Lives With The King is set to commence filming in early 2025.

Having kickstarted her career as a musical and theater artist with popular plays like Mr. Mouse, Liar, White Proposal, and more, Jeon Mi Do soon found her calling in the land of K-dramas and films.

She made her screen debut with the 2018 tvN series Mother, where she portrayed the role of Son Suk Ku’s former lover. Despite having very little screen time, she left a memorable impression.

She landed her first lead role in the smash-hit medical drama Hospital Playlist and reprised her character in its sequel. For her outstanding performance, she climbed to explosive popularity, continuing the trail with Thirty-Nine and Connection.

