Choi Hyun Wook hides Black Flame Dragon identity from boss Moon Ga Young in My Dearest Nemesis; watch first teaser

tvN unveiled the first teaser of its office romance drama, My Dearest Nemesis, on January 14, KST, featuring its leads, Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook. In the teaser, Choi Hyun Wook seems to be stunned on seeing Moon Ga Young as an employee of his company.

Before that moment, he thinks of an online game character, a dragon in his office cabin, when suddenly Moon Ga Young's presence brings him back to reality. While holding a violet dragon figurine in hand, Choi Hyun Wook says, “I am the Black Flame Dragon, and I awaken!” It refers to his video game name, Black Flame Dragon, which is entirely different from his real life role as a sophisticated office worker.

Watch the teaser of the drama here:

Choi Hyun Wook plays the role of Ban Ju Yeon, the director of the strategic planning division and to-be heir of Yongsung Department Store in My Dearest Nemesis. In his younger days, he used to love comics and playing games, just like any other teenager. Baek Su Jeong (Moon Ga Young) was his online game buddy and his first love. However, she rejected his love confession and the two of them cut contact ever since.

Then after 16 long years, the two of them unexpectedly unite as boss and employee in their adulthood. In the present day, Baek Su Jeong leads the planning team of his company, Baek Su Jeong. The shocking face Ban Ju Yeon makes in the teaser might be due to him being unable to believe his first love's reappearance in his life. Ban Ju Yeon tries to maintain his professional image by keeping his identity of Black Flame Dragon hidden from the employees. In the teaser, he awkwardly tries to hide the figurine, as Baek Su Jeong arrives and teases him about it.

With the fun antics of the duo, My Dearest Nemesis might give you a good laugh and even second hand embarrassment sometimes. Based on a popular webtoon, Geunomeun Heukyeomryong, it is to premiere on 17 February 2025. The 16-episode drama will air every Monday and Tuesday.

