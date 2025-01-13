My Dearest Nemesis FIRST poster: Moon Ga Young’s childhood love Choi Hyun Wook becomes her boss in upcoming rom-com
The first poster for My Dearest Nemesis has been released featuring Moon Ga Kyung and Choi Hyun Wook. Check it out inside.
My Dearest Nemesis is an upcoming South Korean series starring Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook in the lead roles. Ahead of its much-anticipated premiere, the first poster of the show has been released, featuring the main cast. The plot of the show follows two individuals who meet each other again after 16 years, igniting childhood feelings.
On January 11, 2024, the production team of My Nearest Nemesis released the first poster featuring Moon Ga Kyung and Choi Hyun Wook. In the image, team leader Baek Su Jung leans casually against the desk, exuding confidence, while Ban Joo Yeon is humorously shown hiding beneath it.
The desk itself is adorned with manhwa character posters, reflecting Ban Joo Yeon’s passion. He appears engrossed in his manhwa, creating the cozy vibe of a living room rather than an office. Adding to the intrigue, the text beside Baek Su Jung reads, ‘My first love and most embarrassing past,’ while Ban Joo Yeon’s caption states, ‘Meeting him again as my boss!’
Mun Ga Young stars as Baek Su Jung, the headstrong planning team leader at Yongseong Department Store, famously nicknamed the ‘Executive Killer’ for her fearless attitude in standing up to her bosses. Meanwhile, Choi Hyun Wook takes on the role of Ban Joo Yeon, a meticulous third-generation chaebol and the head of Yongseong Department Store. Beneath his polished exterior, he hides his quirky alter ego, ‘Black Flame Dragon,’ as he strives to prove himself as a worthy heir.
The show is set to premiere on February 17, 2025, on the South Korean network tvN.
ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo announces Valentine's Day solo comeback in new clip; check out first teaser INSIDE