Choi Hyun Wook, Moon Ga Young's My Dearest Nemesis stills: Im Se Mi looks determined to move on after divorce

The first look of My Dearest Nemesis's Im Se Mi has been released by the production company on January 22 KST. The drama is about two online game players' chance meeting after 16 long years. Im Se Mi takes on the role of the female lead's friend, Seo Ha Jin, who doesn't have an easy life. She falls in love with a man and thinks that he is the one for her, but alas, that wasn't the case.

Seo Ha Jin married her first love after dating him for 10 years. But the marriage did not last even a year, and they had to be separated. To move on and get back to her normal life, she runs a pub and decides to immerse herself completely in work to avoid falling for anybody anymore. In the recently released stills, she looks focused on her new career as a pub owner, sporting neatly tied hair and comfortable outfits.

In one of the shots, she is seen listening intently to the lead, Baek Su Jeong (Moon Ga Young). In another she is seen while wearing an apron, depicting a free-spirited happiness after moving on from a heartbreaking divorce and taking charge of her life. Even though she didn't believe in love anymore and swore to stay away from men, life has different plans for her. She is unable to resist falling for a well-mannered customer named Kim Shin Won's (Kwak Si Yang).

Regarding Seo Ha Jin's character, the drama production team of My Dearest Nemesis wrote, "The charming CEO Im Se Mi is strong on the outside and soft on the inside. Seo Ha Jin will be the only link between 'Strawberry' and Ban Ju Yeon." Strawberry is the game ID of Baek Su Jeong and Ban Ju Yeon (Choi Hyun Wook) is the one she used to play online games with during her teens. Playing by the ID Black Flame Dragon, he developed feelings for the opposite personality-oriented Strawberry. He confessed his love for her, but got turned down. Then 16 years later, he met her again as her boss and what follows is chaos and blossoming romance.

My Dearest Nemesis is set to premiere on February 17, 2025 at 8:50 p.m. KST. The 16-episode drama will air every Monday and Tuesday.

