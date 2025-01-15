'Not a...': My Dearest Nemesis' production team reacts to leaked kissing photo of Choi Hyun Wook and Moon Ga Young

On January 15, My Dearest Nemesis' lead actors Choi Hyun Wook and Moon Ga Young created a buzz on social media with a set of leaked images from their upcoming drama. In one among the 4-cut images, the two were seen locking lips, sparking curiosity among fans. Following that, the drama production team revealed that the photos were taken for a scene of My Dearest Nemesis and was "leaked" by a trusted third party.

"The 4-cut photo of Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook is not a promotional photo that we put out. It was uploaded by another company and it was leaked," said a representative of the drama's production team. They expressed being shocked and embarrassed at the leaking of the photos by the photo booth company, where the pictures were taken.

The photos started circulating online after a fan put in social media, expressing her emotions regarding the overflowing chemistry of the two. The fan captioned the post as "It okay to be this cute?! Their chemistry is amazing. I can't wait!". Since then, several others have reposted it, and expressed their concern as to whether it was part of My Dearest Nemesis' promotion or a personal intimate moment of Choi Hyun Wook and Moon Ga Young.

One of the reasons for the fans' thinking that way might be because the photos feature the duo in a simple all-black fit, something that they would wear for a casual meetup. However, with the clarification from the drama team's side, the possibility of no such thing persists.

Advertisement

My Dearest Nemesis is to premiere on February 17, 2025. The 16-episode drama will air every Monday and Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Choi Hyun Wook hides Black Flame Dragon identity from boss Moon Ga Young in My Dearest Nemesis; watch first teaser