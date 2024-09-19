Cinderella at 2 AM’s Yoon Bak in talks to star in upcoming K-drama Take Care of the 5 Eagle Brothers; agency comments

Cinderella at 2 AM star Yoon Bak has received the offer to star in a new weekend K-drama Take Care of the 5 Eagle Brothers while his agency has commented regarding the same. Yoon Bak is currently captivating audiences in Cinderella at 2 AM.

On September 19, the South Korean media outlets OSEN and Newsen reported that Yoon Bak has joined the talks to star in the upcoming KBS weekend K-drama Take Care of the 5 Eagle Brothers.

Yoon Bak’s agency BLITZWAY Studios responded to the report confirming that the actor received the offer to star in the drama and has been “reviewing it positively.”

Take Care of the 5 Eagle Brothers (literal translation of Korean title, subject to change later) will follow the interesting story of a family with five brothers who own a traditional brewery, Eagle Brewery. They are well-known family producers of traditional liquor for three generations.

Their family goes into a spiral when their eldest sister in law who is forced to take the position of head of the family after her husband unexpectedly dies just 10 days after their marriage.

Yoon Bak has been offered the role of Oh Beom Soo, the fourth son of Eagle Brewery who is handsome and intelligent. He is the pride and hope of all the brothers.

If the Cinderella at 2 AM actor chooses to take on the role, he will be returning to KBS weekend drama after five years since Beautiful Love, Wonderful Life that ended in 2020.

Advertisement

According to the report, Take Care of the 5 Eagle Brothers is set to premiere next year.

Meanwhile, Yoon Bak is currently starring as Seo Si Won in Moon Sang Min and Shin Hyun Been’s ongoing rom-com Cinderella at 2 AM. He is a kind-hearted older brother of Moon Sang Min’s Seo Joo Won and gets a second chance to turn his marriage around.

Yoon Bak has also starred in many noted K-dramas like Doctor Slump, Delightfully Deceitful, Forecasting Love and Weather, You Are My Spring, Radio Romance, Fanletter, Please!, Hello, My Twenties!, and many more. He made his acting debut in 2012 with the drama To My Beloved.

ALSO READ: The Judge from Hell teaser: Park Shin Hye as a quirky demon judge with a knack for killing criminals; Kim Jae Young opposes