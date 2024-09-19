The Judge from Hell teaser: Park Shin Hye as a quirky demon judge with a knack for killing criminals; Kim Jae Young opposes

Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young’s upcoming fantasy romance The Judge from Hell ahead of its premiere this weekend has unveiled its highlight teaser. The teaser introduces Park Shin Hye as a quirky demon judge who has a knack for killing criminals, while Kim Jae Young is a handsome detective who gets in her way.

On September 19, 2024, The Judge from Hell unveiled its highlight teaser, increasing excitement for the fantasy romance.

The teaser unveils the captivating sci-fi beginning sequence of The Judge from Hell, which portrays the demon Justicia coming from hell to take down criminals on Earth. It also shows Shin Sung Rok giving the order that Park Shin Hye’s Justicia will have to kill and send 100 criminals to hell.

The teaser moves on to show Park Shin Hye as she becomes demon judge Kang Bit Na and faces Kim Jae Young’s Han Da On, who is a detective with a strong belief in the law. While it shows Kang Bit Na having a quirky personality as she works with two other demons who are with her as humans on earth.

Another scene shows Han Da On running to thank Kang Bit Na for understanding the injustice done to him, only for her to say that she doesn’t care about the stories of wronged people.

Kang Bit Na and Kim Jae Young don’t see eye to eye but a hint of chemistry is teased in the teaser as he leaves her captivated with his good looks and tries to get on her nerves by using his adorable antics. She gets suspicious of him and does not believe in love.

Watch The Judge from Hell highlight teaser here:

A series of crimes confuse Kim Jae Young’s Han Da On as he asks Park Shin Hye’s Kang Bit Na after her verdict for whom the law exists. Soon we see the demon judge killing several criminals and sending them to hell.

The Judge from Hell is set to premiere on SBS on September 21, 2024, at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST), while it will also be available for streaming on Disney+.

