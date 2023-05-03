Actor Yoon Bak and model Kim Su Bin’s agencies reveal THIS as marriage date

South Korean actor Yoon Bak confirmed his plans to marry his long-time girlfriend via a handwritten letter on his personal Instagram account. Since then, fans have been curious about the bride-to-be whose name was not revealed in the post. Many media outlets have since confirmed the YG KPlus model Kim Su Bin as the well known actor’s fiancée. Both the artists’ agencies have since responded to the reports.

Yoon Bak’s agency’s confirmation of marriage

The agency shared a statement confirming the marriage of their artist Yoon Bak where they revealed the date to be September 2.

Yoon Bak's agency:

“Hello. This is H& Entertainment.

We would like to share some good news with you regarding our actor Yoon Bak.

Mr. Yoon Bak will be tying the knot on the coming September 2nd (Saturday).

Yoon Bak and the bride-to-be decided to have a marriage based on trust and respect. The two continued their sincere relationship, becoming each other’s strength in the deep trust and love that they have for each other.

The ceremony will be held privately in Seoul with family members and close acquaintances from both sides. Therefore, we ask for your deep understanding in advance that it is difficult to cooperate with coverage and filming on the day [of the wedding].

We would like to express our deep gratitude to those who always watch over and love actor Yoon Bak with a warm heart, and we hope you will bless the future of the two people who are about to start a new life as a family.

In addition, please send lots of support and love to Yoon Bak, who will continue to be more active as an actor to repay the congratulatory messages and warm encouragement of many people after marriage.

Thank you.”

Kim Su Bin’s agency on her marriage to Yoon Bak

On the same day, as many reporters reached out to Kim Su Bin’s agency to check if she was the bride-to-be, her agency YG KPLUS confirmed that ‘Kim Su Bin will be marrying Yoon Bak in September.’ Kim Su Bin is a model born in 1993 and will wed the actor in a private ceremony.

