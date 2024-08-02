Confirmed: ASTRO's Sanha, OH MY GIRL's Arin, Chuu, and more to lead new rom-com My Girlfriend Is a Tough Guy

ASTRO’s Sanha, OH MY GIRL’s Arin, Yoo Jung Hoo, and Chuu have been officially cast in the new drama. On August 2, rom-com series My Girlfriend Is a Tough Guy (literal title) announced its main cast, featuring Sanha, Arin, Yoo Jung Hoo, and Chuu. Based on a webtoon, My Girlfriend Is a Tough Guy is a romantic comedy about Yoon Jae, whose girlfriend unexpectedly transforms into a man.

ASTRO’s Sanha will take on the role of Park Yoon Jae, a dedicated astronomy student at Yeonhee University who wakes up one day to find his girlfriend has turned into a man. Having made a notable acting debut in the 2015 web drama To Be Continued, Sanha has since demonstrated his talent in various projects, including Soul Plate, Love Formula 11M, Your Playlist, and Crazy Love. His experience and skill are expected to help him effectively portray Park Yoon Jae’s emotional journey, establishing him as a rising star in romantic comedies.

Oh My Girl's Arin, known for her solid acting in dramas like Alchemy of Souls, Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow, and O’PENING 2023: Summer, Love Machine, Blues, will play the female lead. She will portray Kim Ji Eun, Park Yoon Jae’s girlfriend who unexpectedly becomes a handsome man due to a family genetic trait. Arin is anticipated to uniquely portray her character, capturing the emotional complexities of this surprising transformation.

Advertisement

Yoo Jung Hoo will take on the role of Kim Ji Hoon, the male version of Kim Ji Eun, who faces major crisis in her life and relationships after unexpectedly becoming a man. Yoo Jung Hoo, known for his roles in web dramas like Bad Girlfriend, New Love Playlist, and BITCH X RICH, as well as the drama Durian’s Affair, is drawing attention for how he will bring to life the handsome Kim Ji Hoon, reflecting Kim Ji Eun’s inner self.

Chuu will star as Kang Min Joo, a popular student at Yeonhee University with a crush on Park Yoon Jae. Chuu is set to fully embody Kang Min Joo, who becomes actively involved with Park Yoon Jae, Kim Ji Eun, and Kim Ji Hoon, heightening the excitement for the dynamic chemistry among the four leads. Filming for the new drama My Girlfriend Is a Tough Guy is scheduled to begin in August.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Red Velvet, Jeon Somi, GOT7’s BamBam, SHINee’s Taemin and more; K-pop comebacks and debuts for August 2024