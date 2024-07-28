Alchemy of Souls reunion: Go Yoon Jung and Oh My Girl's Arin attend Yoo In's Soo's play Island to show support

The cast of Alchemy of Souls, including Go Yoon Jung and Arin, reunited to cheer for co-actor Yoo In Soo as he participated in a play. The drama Alchemy of Souls aired in 2022 and the second season aired from 2022 to 2023. The critics and viewers alike appreciated the fantasy romance drama's world-building and story elements. Here is a look at the pictures shared by Oh My Girl's Arin of the mini-reunion.

Oh My Girl's Arin shared latest pictures with Alchemy of Souls co-actors Go Yoon Jung and Yoo In Soo

On July 27, Oh My Girl member Arin took to Instagram and shared pictures with Goo Yoon Jung and Yoo In Soo. The Alchemy of Souls actresses had attended co-actor Yoo In Soo's latest play Island to show their love and support for him. Fans rejoiced as they saw the cast of Alchemy of Souls reunite after over a year.

Yoo In Soo is a talented actor who is known for his roles in hits like All of Us Are Dead and The Midnight Studio. The actor has also announced that all the proceeds from his play will go to charity.

Go Yoon Jung has impressed with her roles in Moving and Sweet Home. Arin is reported to appear in the upcoming dramas S Line and My Girlfriend is a Real Man.

More about Alchemy of Souls

Alchemy of Souls is a fantasy romance starring Lee Jae Wook, Jung So Min, Hwang Min Hyun, Go Yoon Jung and more. The story is set in a fictional place and time where sorcery and magic exist. The story revolves around an assassin whose soul shifts into a regular girl who is the servant of a mage heir from a renowned family. There are deep-kept secrets which start to unfold. Love blossoms between the mage and the assassin.

