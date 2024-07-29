Red Velvet, Jeon Somi, GOT7’s BamBam, SHINee’s Taemin and more; K-pop comebacks and debuts for August 2024
Red Velvet, Jeon Somi, GOT7’s BamBam, SHINee’s Taemin and more popular K-pop groups and idols are all set to make their comebacks in August 2024. Check out the complete list below!
August 2024 is shaping up to be an exciting month for K-pop fans, with some of the most cherished groups and idols making their highly anticipated comebacks. Get ready for the return of Red Velvet, Jeon Somi, GOT7’s BamBam, SHINee’s Taemin, ASTRO’s Sanha, and many more. Adding to the buzz, American girl group KATSEYE will be making their debut, a collaboration between HYBE UMG and Geffen Records. Fans can prepare to groove to their fresh tunes!
K-pop comebacks and releases on August 2024
August 1
Red Velvet
Track Sweet Dreams (to commemorate Red Velvet’s 10th anniversary)
August 2
Jeon Somi
Summer special single: Ice Cream
ONF
INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM INFUSE
August 5
Xdinary Heroes
Digital Single Open ♭eta v6.3
INFINITE's L
1st EP 24/7
August 6
ASTRO's Sanha
1st Mini Album: DUSK
UNIS
1st Single CURIOUS
August 7
xikers (Japanese)
JAPAN 1ST SINGLE – Tsuki (Lunatic)
August 8
GOT7's BamBam
3rd Mini Album: BAMESIS
BANG&JUNG&YOO&MOON
The EP Album CURTAIN CALL
August 12
fromis_9
3rd Single Album: Supersonic
HYOLYN
Digital Single: Wait
August 14
LUN8
3rd Mini Album: AWAKENING
August 16
KATSEYE
EP SIS (Soft Is Strong)
AUGUST 19
NMIXX
3rd EP: Fe3O4: STICK OUT
SHINee's Taemin
The 5th Mini Album: ETERNAL
August 21
MAMAMOO's Moonbyul
1st Full Album Repackage: Starlit of Twinkle
P1Harmony (JP)
Love & P1ece : The Best of P1Harmony
August 28
Hi-Fi Un!corn
1st ALBUM: FANTASIA
IVE (JP)
JAPAN 2nd EP: ALIVE
August 30
WEi
Digital Single Album: LOVE2YOU
More about upcoming August comebacks
5th generation boy group ZEROBASEONE is also gearing up for a comeback to mark their one-year anniversary. The group recently announced their return at the end of August, and fans are eagerly anticipating the new music they have in store although the definite date hasn’t been announced yet.
ZEROBASEONE is gearing up for their August comeback, promising fans an upgraded look and impressive new performances. Following their return, the group will embark on their first-ever tour, starting with shows in Seoul from September 20-22. They will then travel to Singapore, Bangkok, Manila, Jakarta, Macau, Aichi, and Kanagawa, with performances scheduled from September through December.
LE SSERAFIM is also set for an August comeback, though the exact date has not yet been announced. On June 28, Source Music confirmed that the girl group is preparing for a return, aiming for a release towards the end of August. The agency has promised to provide an official announcement with the precise release date at a later time.
