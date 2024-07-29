Red Velvet, Jeon Somi, GOT7’s BamBam, SHINee’s Taemin and more; K-pop comebacks and debuts for August 2024

August 2024 is shaping up to be an exciting month for K-pop fans, with some of the most cherished groups and idols making their highly anticipated comebacks. Get ready for the return of Red Velvet, Jeon Somi, GOT7’s BamBam, SHINee’s Taemin, ASTRO’s Sanha, and many more. Adding to the buzz, American girl group KATSEYE will be making their debut, a collaboration between HYBE UMG and Geffen Records. Fans can prepare to groove to their fresh tunes!

K-pop comebacks and releases on August 2024

August 1

Red Velvet

Track Sweet Dreams (to commemorate Red Velvet’s 10th anniversary)

August 2

Jeon Somi

Summer special single: Ice Cream

ONF

INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM INFUSE

August 5

Xdinary Heroes

Digital Single Open ♭eta v6.3

INFINITE's L

1st EP 24/7

August 6

ASTRO's Sanha

1st Mini Album: DUSK

UNIS

1st Single CURIOUS

August 7

xikers (Japanese)

JAPAN 1ST SINGLE – Tsuki (Lunatic)

August 8

GOT7's BamBam

3rd Mini Album: BAMESIS

BANG&JUNG&YOO&MOON

The EP Album CURTAIN CALL

August 12

fromis_9

3rd Single Album: Supersonic

HYOLYN

Digital Single: Wait

August 14

LUN8

3rd Mini Album: AWAKENING

August 16

KATSEYE

EP SIS (Soft Is Strong)

AUGUST 19

NMIXX

3rd EP: Fe3O4: STICK OUT

SHINee's Taemin

The 5th Mini Album: ETERNAL

August 21

MAMAMOO's Moonbyul

1st Full Album Repackage: Starlit of Twinkle

P1Harmony (JP)

Love & P1ece : The Best of P1Harmony

August 28

Hi-Fi Un!corn

1st ALBUM: FANTASIA

IVE (JP)

Advertisement

JAPAN 2nd EP: ALIVE

August 30

WEi

Digital Single Album: LOVE2YOU

More about upcoming August comebacks

5th generation boy group ZEROBASEONE is also gearing up for a comeback to mark their one-year anniversary. The group recently announced their return at the end of August, and fans are eagerly anticipating the new music they have in store although the definite date hasn’t been announced yet.

ZEROBASEONE is gearing up for their August comeback, promising fans an upgraded look and impressive new performances. Following their return, the group will embark on their first-ever tour, starting with shows in Seoul from September 20-22. They will then travel to Singapore, Bangkok, Manila, Jakarta, Macau, Aichi, and Kanagawa, with performances scheduled from September through December.

LE SSERAFIM is also set for an August comeback, though the exact date has not yet been announced. On June 28, Source Music confirmed that the girl group is preparing for a return, aiming for a release towards the end of August. The agency has promised to provide an official announcement with the precise release date at a later time.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Red Velvet are cottegecore queens with dark secrets in gorgeous Midsommar-inspired Cosmic music video; WATCH