Confirmed: Kim Sejong, Lee Jong Won, and more to headline upcoming rom-com Drunken Romance; Eyeing for November premiere

Kim Sejong, Lee Jong Won, Shin Do Hyun and Baek Sung Chul have officially joined as the main cast of the much-awaited drama Drunken Love, which is also known as In the Name of Alcohol. Anticipation runs high as the talented cast comes together for this interesting plot along with the amazing crew.

On August 5, ENA confirmed that Kim Sejong, Lee Jong Won, Shin Do Hyun and Baek Sung Chul will be headlining the upcoming drama Drunken Love. The production also revealed that the drama is looking for a broadcast this November. A specific premiere date is yet to be confirmed. Fans eagerly await the release of the drama as they would get to see their favorite actors on screen together.

Drunken Love is a romantic comedy and will be directed by Park Seon Ho who is also known for hits like Business Proposal, Wok of Love, Suspicious Partner, and more. If Kim Sejong does take on the main role in the drama, this would be the second time the director and actor will work together after the 2022 hit drama Business Proposal.

The drama tells the story of a woman who is a salesperson in a liquor company who tries to save the business in times of crisis. She comes across a man who is a local brewer and brews beer.

Lee Jong Won is known for his roles in Knight Flower, The Golden Spoon, Hospital Playlist, and more. Kim Sejeong has worked in various popular dramas like Business Proposal, The Uncanny Counter, and School 2017.

Shin Do Hyun is known for Switch: Change the World and Doom at Your Service. Baek Sung Chul has appeared in dramas like A Witch's Diner and Once Upon a Small Town.

