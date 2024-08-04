When Kim Seon Ho almost shed tears after being ghost pranked by 2 Days and 1 Night staff; Watch

Kim Seon Ho, the famous South Korean actor who has been captivating audiences through his varied performances across the screen, was once ghost-pranked. Kim Seon Ho is also noted for his variety show appearances, and there is one moment that almost made him cry during his time as a cast member on 2 Days & 1 Night, which cannot be missed.

It all went down when Kim Seon Ho was a permanent cast member in the famous variety show 2 Days & 1 Night season 4. During episode 65, Kim Seon Ho and other cast members Kim Jong Min, Moon Se Yoon, Yeon Jung Hoon, and DinDin were part of a memorable prank.

As it happened, 2 Days & 1 Night’s staff pranked Kim Seon Ho by making him believe there was a ghost in the abandoned building they visited. The Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor was further terrified when he realized he was the only one who saw the “person” in the window staring at him.

At the time, Kim Seon Ho was sitting with other cast members and started discussing what he saw with the staff. He asked whose eyes and arms he saw in the window, to which the staff denied there was anyone, saying they had only prepared fake arms. But he was sure he saw someone looking at him and saw only one of their eyes.

Kim Seon Ho kept insisting there was someone watching. Even Moon Se Yoon said there was no one like that. The actor could not believe it, as he was sure he saw a human. The staff got cheeky and pranked him, making him believe only he saw the “person and his eyes.”

Kim Seon Ho got extremely scared and said to the staff, “Stop lying. I am about to cry.” The actor got so scared he almost shed tears.

Watch Kim Seon Ho getting scared enough to cry by a ghost prank here:

Finally, DinDin came and said he saw the person too, and Kim Seon Ho was finally relieved and understood it was the staff’s prank.

In other news, Kim Seon Ho is set to lead the action thriller K-drama The Tyrant which will premiere on August 14, 2024. He will also be leading the upcoming rom-com Can This Love Be Translated alongside Go Yoon Jung.