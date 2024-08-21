Confirmed: Song Joong Ki and Chun Woo Hee to star in new healing romance K-drama MY YOUTH

Song Joong Ki and Chun Woo Hee are set to star in a new drama together. On August 21, production company HighZium Studio confirmed that the two actors will lead the cast in the upcoming drama MY YOUTH (working title).

MY YOUTH is a romance drama that centers on Sunwoo Hae (Song Joong Ki), who starts living an ordinary life later than most, and Sung Je Yeon (Chun Woo Hee), who must disturb her first love’s peace to achieve her own success. The story unfolds as these two characters, who once supported each other through their darkest times, reunite after more than a decade and begin to create new, beautiful moments together.

Song Joong Ki will play Sunwoo Hae, a novelist and florist who has recently left behind a messy and complex past to begin a new chapter. Once a bright child actor, Sunwoo Hae was overshadowed and forgotten due to the greed of adults. His life takes a turn when Sung Je Yeon, who holds a key to his past, reappears and reminds him of the reasons for living that he had lost sight of.

Chun Woo Hee plays Sung Je Yeon, a team leader at Feel Entertainment who is solely focused on achieving success. Once from a wealthy family and free of worries, Sung Je Yeon now lives with heightened intensity following her family’s sudden downfall. In her relentless pursuit of her goals, she disturbs Sunwoo Hae’s peace. However, as she spends more time with him, Sung Je Yeon reconnects with her former self and undergoes a profound transformation.

On July 17, Korean media outlet Hankyung reported that Lee Joo Myung has been confirmed to join the cast of My Youth. While specific details about her character remain under wraps, there is high anticipation to see the depth and intrigue she will bring to this romance drama.

On July 25, Sports Seoul reported that Seo Ji Hoon will star in the romance melodrama My Youth alongside Song Joong Ki, Chun Woo Hee, and Lee Joo Myung. Seo Ji Hoon made his debut in 2016 with the acclaimed detective thriller Signal. Since then, he has appeared in popular K-dramas such as School 2017, Meow, the Secret Boy, Imitation, Revenge of Others, and My Lovely Liar. In 2024, he also featured in the BTS universe drama Begins Youth and the horror thriller Tarot.

MY YOUTH will be written by Park Si Hyun, known for the hit JTBC drama Run On, and produced by HighZium Studio under the direction of Lee Sang Yeop, who also directed Yumi’s Cells, Familiar Wife, and Shopaholic Louis. The drama is set to premiere in 2025.

