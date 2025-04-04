Box Office: Has The Diplomat's theatrical performance helped John Abraham regain his long-lost audience's trust?

Among the latest releases of John Abraham, the actor was last seen in The Diplomat, which released recently in March 2025. The film is a political thriller drama that also stars Sadia Khateeb in a lead role. It introduced a fresh theme within the thriller genre, offering something new in John Abraham’s filmography. The film was wholeheartedly appreciated by a section of audiences and critics alike.

Advertisement

Currently, the film is running on a limited scale in theatres alongside the recent big release Sikandar, and is benefiting from strong critical acclaim. The Diplomat has received highly positive reviews, especially after a string of John Abraham films that garnered mixed or negative receptions, including Vedaa and Satyamev Jayate 2. This raises the question: Has the film’s positive reception helped John Abraham regain the audience’s long-lost trust? Let’s discuss.

Box Office Performance of The Diplomat

Starting with its box office performance, The Diplomat didn’t carry much pre-release hype due to the lack of commercial elements typically found in mainstream cinema. As a result, the film hasn't been a major box office hit. However, it still managed to post respectable numbers. Directed by Shivam Nair, the film is expected to touch Rs 34 crore (India nett) in its 3-week total, inching closer to the Rs 40 crore mark in its lifetime run.

Advertisement

How it trends during the fourth weekend will provide a clearer picture of its final performance, but it’s certainly faring better than expected. Currently, there’s a noticeable spike in demand for this John Abraham-led thriller, especially as Sikandar faces a lukewarm reception from audiences.

How The Diplomat is Different from Other John Abraham Films

John Abraham is typically known for mass-oriented roles and flaunting his physique in action entertainers like the Satyamev Jayate series or Pathaan. However, The Diplomat marks a significant shift. In this film, John plays a diplomat who relies more on intellect than physicality. This shift in tone and character may partially explain the film’s modest box office performance.

Supporting this observation, The Diplomat was reportedly made on a modest budget of Rs 20 crore—likely one of the least expensive films in John Abraham’s career. Despite the budget constraints, the film is currently attracting audiences based on the strength of its content.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Box Office: John Abraham's The Diplomat witnesses rise in showcasing as Sikandar fails to deliver