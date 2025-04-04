Coolie Release Date OUT: Rajinikanth starrer to clash with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR’s War 2 on Independence Day 2025
The film Coolie starring Rajinikanth in the lead role is slated to release on Aug 14, 2025, clashing with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2!
Superstar Rajinikanth starrer action entertainer flick Coolie is all set to hit the theaters on Independence Day 2025. The makers of the film have shared the official confirmation, announcing the film to be released on August 14, 2025.
Featuring a new poster, the post was captioned, “Sound-ah yethu! Deva Varraaru #Coolie worldwide from August 14th.” Interestingly, the film will clash release this year with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2.
See the official post here:
The film Coolie is touted to be an action entertainer featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie is said to showcase the actor in a role with negative shades.
Aside from the superstar, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and many more in key roles. Moreover, as exclusively reported by Pinkvilla earlier, Aamir Khan is also set to appear in a cameo role in the movie.
On the other hand, the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 is slated for a theatrical release on August 15, 2025. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film features the Krrish actor reprising his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, returning to combat a new threat to the nation.
With Jr NTR playing the main antagonist, the film marks the RRR actor’s debut in the YRF Spy Universe. In addition to the leading actors, Kiara Advani plays the female lead in the movie.
Coming to Rajinikanth’s next cinematic venture, the superstar is currently shooting for Jailer 2. The sequel film serves as a follow-up to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.
While the movie’s shooting is underway, the complete cast is yet to be disclosed by the makers. The musical composition is being crafted by Anirudh Ravichander.
