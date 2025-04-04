Kowloon Generic Romance Episode 1: Reiko Uncovers Her Missing Past; Release Date, Where To Watch And More
Kowloon Generic Romance Episode 1 will introduce fans to the nostalgic Kowloon Walled City, where Reiko learns more about her past and future. Get the release date, expected plot and more here.
Kowloon Generic Romance is a sci-fi romance anime adapted from Jun Mayuzuki’s ongoing manga. Set in a reimagined Kowloon Walled City, the story follows Reiko Kujirai and Hajime Kudou’s emotionally charged relationship amid the city’s nostalgic atmosphere.
Mysterious simulation-based elements gradually intertwine with their lives as memories blur and time weaves between past and present. Animated by ARVO Animation and spanning 13 episodes, the series features performances by Haruka Shiraishi and Tomokazu Sugita, with direction by Yoshiaki Iwasaki and animation supervision by Yoshiko Takemoto.
As per the anime’s official website, Kowloon Generic Romance Episode 1 will introduce Reiko Kujirai. She works at the real estate firm “Wong Lai Real Estate” in the lively, old-fashioned Kowloon Walled City. Her senior colleague, Hajime Kudou – habitually late and carefree – adores the city deeply.
When Kujirai admits she doesn’t feel its nostalgic charm, Kudou decides to show her around. Their walk ends at a curious teahouse called “Goldfish Teahouse,” Kudou’s regular spot, where the waitress Nguyen mistakes Kujirai for Kudou’s significant other.
Already beginning to fall for Hajime, her feelings intensify until a photo reveals Kudou once had a fiancée identical to her. With no memory of her past, Kowloon Generic Romance Episode 1 will see Kujirai confront the eerie reality of her existence.
Kowloon Generic Romance Episode 1 will debut on April 5, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. It will be aired on the TV Tokyo network, with new episodes released every Saturday. In Japan, the episode will also be available for streaming on Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime Video.
For English-speaking viewers, the episode will be accessible on Crunchyroll and BiliBili, providing an international streaming option for fans. Those in South/Southeast Asia will be able to stream the series on Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel.
