My Lovely Liar's Seo Ji Hoon in talks to join Song Joong Ki and Chun Woo Hee for romance drama My Youth

Seo Ji Hoon has joined the cast of My Youth as suggested by recent reports. Song Joong Ki and Chun Woo Hee will be leading the drama along with the My Lovely Liar actor.

Song Joong Ki is known for his roles in dramas like Vincenzo and Descendants of the Sun. Chun Woo Hee has worked on critically acclaimed projects like The Wailing and Be Melodramatic.

Seo Ji Hoon to lead Song Joong Ki and Chun Woo Hee starrer My Youth; Reports

On July 25, Sports Seoul reported that Seo Ji Hoon would be leading the romance melodrama My Youth alongside Song Joong Ki, Chun Woo Hee and Lee Joo Myung.

Seo Ji Hoon made his debut in 2016 with the hit detective thriller SIgnal. He has worked in various popular K-dramas like School 2017, Meow, the Secret Boy, Imitation, Revenge of Others and My Lovely Liar. In 2024, he appeared in the BTS universe drama Begins Youth and the horror thriller Tarot.

More about My Youth

My Youth is an upcoming romance melodrama which is expected to premiere in 2025.

The story revolves around a man, Sunwoo Hae (played by Song Joong Ki) and a woman Seong Jae Yeon (played by Chun Woo Hee) who were just kids when they first met each other. They reunite after 15 years as adults. But their lives are very different now and they are struggling in their own ways.

Advertisement

The project has been directed by Lee Sang Yeob who is known for hits like Yumi's Cells, A Piece of Your Mind, Shopping King Louie and My Holo Love. Park Shi Hyun has written the screenplay. She has also worked on the globally popular series Run On.

Anticipation for this project runs high as the talented cast comes together with the crew.

ALSO READ: Ji Chang Wook confirms next project on You Quiz on the Block; to appear in Sculpture City with EXO's D.O.