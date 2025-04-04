To Be Hero X Episode 1 Introduces Lin Lin And Hero ‘Nice’; Release Date, Where To Watch And More

Directed and created by Li Haoling, To Be Hero X is an original Chinese donghua combining superhero action with societal drama in a world where public trust dictates power. Every individual’s strength is tied to public trust – displayed numerically on their wrist as Trust Value – and this value rises or falls based on public perception.

The more the people believe in someone, the greater their abilities. Anyone can rise to hero status if they earn enough trust, but losing that trust results in losing their powers. The top-ranked hero is given the title “X,” and is the most trusted individual.

Every two years, the top 10 heroes compete in a tournament that adjusts their trust scores and rankings. The story itself centers on X, the current top-ranked hero, as shifting public opinion challenge his position and stability in an unpredictable world fueled by reputation and faith.

As per the official website, To Be Hero X Episode 1 will introduce the audience to the foundational structure of this trust-driven hero society. The episode centers on Lin Lin, a young man working in advertising. He is currently producing a commercial for Ideal Hero Nice – popular face of the Treeman Group.

Though outwardly devoted to his job, Lin Lin secretly longs for a hero of his own, hinting at deeper personal desires amidst a society governed by popularity. Fans can expect introductions to X, Nice, and the emerging dynamics among the hero elite.

Titled Nice, To Be Hero X Episode 1 will be released in Japan on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 9:30 am JST. Due to time zone differences, international audiences will be able to watch it a day earlier, with release times adjusted to local time zones.

The episode will air on Fuji TV and other networks in Japan, with streaming starting on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video on Monday, April 7, 2025, after 12 pm JST. Additional platforms like ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Hulu will begin streaming on April 9, 2025.

Crunchyroll will stream the episode internationally, excluding within Asia. Aniplex and bilibili will also be streaming To Be Hero X Episode 1 as it releases, though availability will differ by region.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

