5 best Manoj Kumar movies you must watch for timeless patriotism and classic storytelling

Veteran Bollywood actor Manoj Kumar, known for his patriotic films, passed away on April 4, 2025, at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He was widely known as Bharat Kumar for his roles that celebrated India’s culture and values.

His films continue to inspire audiences with their themes of nationalism, social justice, and strong storytelling. Here are five of his most iconic films that remain must-watch classics.

Upkar (1967)

Upkar is one of Manoj Kumar’s most defining films. Inspired by Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s slogan “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan,” the film sheds light on the role of both farmers and soldiers in shaping India’s future.

Manoj Kumar played Bharat, a man who serves as both a soldier and a farmer, showcasing his dual responsibility toward the country. The song Mere Desh Ki Dharti became an anthem of patriotism. Upkar also marked Kumar’s directorial debut and won multiple Filmfare Awards.

Purab Aur Paschim (1970)

This film focuses on the contrast between Indian values and Western influence. Manoj Kumar played Bharat, an Indian student who travels to London and is shocked by how Indians abroad have adopted Western lifestyles, moving away from their cultural roots.

The film explores the importance of staying connected to one's heritage. With songs like Dulhan Chali and Hai Preet Jahan Ki Reet Sada, the movie remains an important commentary on cultural identity.

Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974)

One of Manoj Kumar’s most successful films, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan revolves around the struggles of the common man. He played Vikram, a man trying to provide food, clothing, and shelter for his family while facing poverty and corruption.

The film resonated with audiences due to its relatable themes. It also featured a strong cast, including Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor. Manoj Kumar won the Filmfare Award for Best Director for the film.

Woh Kaun Thi? (1964)

In this suspense thriller, Manoj Kumar played Dr. Anand, a man haunted by the mystery of a woman who appears and disappears under eerie circumstances. Directed by Raj Khosla, the film is known for its gripping storyline and haunting music. Songs like Lag Jaa Gale and Naina Barse Rimjhim remain timeless.

Shor (1972)

Shor is an emotional drama that showcases a father’s struggle. Manoj Kumar played Shankar, a widower working tirelessly to save money for his son Deepak’s surgery after he loses his voice in an accident.

The film is known for its touching story and the timeless song Ek Pyar Ka Naghma Hai. It portrays the sacrifices parents make for their children and remains one of Manoj Kumar’s most heartfelt performances.

