Sikandar vs Tiger 3 Box Office Comparison: Here's how much Salman Khan's recent movies earned in first 5 days
Analyzing the box office performances of Sikandar and Tiger 3 based on their respective first five days. While Tiger 3 arrived in cinemas in 2023, Sikandar hit the screens this year.
Sikandar vs Tiger 3 Box Office Comparison: With Sikandar, Salman Khan has made his theatrical comeback as a lead after two years. The superstar was last seen in Maneesh Sharma's directorial, Tiger 3. Today, we are comparing the box office performances of Salman's recent movies. Here's how much both the films earned in their first five days at the box office.
Sikandar vs Tiger 3: Five Days Net Business Of Salman Khan's Recent Movies
Released on March 30, 2025, Sikandar started its journey with Rs 25 crore, followed by Rs 27 crore on the second day and then Rs 18.5 crore on the third day. The Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer fetched Rs 8.5 crore and Rs 4.5 crore on the fourth and fifth days, respectively. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the five-day net business of Sikandar stands at Rs 83.5 crore.
Tiger 3, which hit the screens on November 12, 2023, earned Rs 40.25 crore on the first day. This was followed by Rs 56 crore and Rs 41.5 crore on the second and third days. On Day 4 and Day 5, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's movie fetched Rs 19.75 crore and Rs 17.5 crore. The cume collection of Tiger 3 stood at Rs 175 crore in five days.
Sikandar And Tiger 3's Net India Business Based On Five Days
|Days
|Sikandar
|Tiger 3
|Day 1
|Rs 25 crore
|Rs 40.25 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 27 crore
|Rs 56 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 18.5 crore
|Rs 41.5 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 8.5 crore
|Rs 19.75 croren
|Day 5
|Rs 4.5 crore
|Rs 17.5 crore
|Total
|Rs 83.5 crore
|Rs 175 crore
This is to note that Sikandar was released on Eid-ul-Fitr. Tiger 3 arrived on the occasion of Diwali. Backed by Aditya Chopra, the 2023 actioner has performed better than Sajid Nadiadwala's production venture.
Meanwhile, Sikandar has fared quite well as compared to Salman Khan's last Eid release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan. Sikandar also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, and others.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.