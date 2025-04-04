Gulshan Devaiah reacts to Anurag Kashyap’s claims pointing out ‘hypocrisy’ of top-bosses of streaming giants; ‘I do agree...’

It was just a few days ago that Anurag Kashyap blasted Netflix and exposed the ‘hypocrisy’ of the top executives at the streaming giant when it comes to green-lighting content for the Indian market. Reacting to this, Gulshan Devaiah partly agreed with the filmmaker’s claims but also chose not to fully support the allegations, stating that he has never been involved in a creator’s capacity.

During a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Gulshan Devaiah was asked whether he agrees with Anurag Kashyap’s claims about streaming platforms not giving Indian show creators the same creative freedom as their Western counterparts.

In his response, the actor stated, “I don’t want to be the guy who complains. But at the same time, I always felt that we could do better, since the beginning. There will be restrictions. India is a different country. It’s a very complex nation. It’s so diverse. There are things which bind us together, and there are things which also break us apart. The fact that we are still together is a miracle!”

He further elaborated by admitting that one can never have absolute freedom of speech and that there will always be terms and conditions. The Ulajh actor agreed that at times one has to "fight and swim against the flow," and at other times, one needs to find creative ways to tell their story.

“In principle, I do agree with him. I don’t agree with the accusations he’s making, as I don’t know about them fully — I am not a creator. I have never been involved in that kind of discussion about scripts. I only discuss contracts,” said Gulshan, further adding that much better storytelling can be done, as there are many rooted stories that can be derived from India alone.

For the unversed, Anurag Kashyap had criticized Netflix in his lengthy review of Adolescence, stating: "How do we ever create something so powerful and honest with a bunch of the most dishonest and morally corrupt @netflix.in — backed so strongly by the boss in LA?"

He went on to claim that if the show had been pitched by an Indian filmmaker, it would have been rejected — or would have been turned into a 90-minute film.

