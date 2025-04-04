Panchayat actress Neena Gupta believes it’s ‘a curse to be born a woman’; here’s why

Neena Gupta stirred the internet after her comment about feminism being ‘faltu’ went viral on the internet last year. Most recently, the actress, being very cautious of her words, stated that she would like women to be strong from the inside. Nonetheless, she also stated that it is a ‘curse’ to be born as a woman, as she highlighted the social cruelties they are often subjected to.

Advertisement

While speaking with Lilly Singh on her YouTube channel, Neena Gupta stated that she doesn’t want to make any controversial remarks. She blamed social media for twisting her words and presenting them out of context. Yet again, she was asked by the content creator about her views on feminism and if she wants to give it a second chance to express her views.

In response to this, the veteran actress described feminism as women being strong from the inside. Upon further being asked what she would want for the women today in this country, the actress, with sheer disappointment, stated that it was not possible.

She said, “What I want is not possible. I want them to be safe, but it’s not possible. They say educate women. If you educate them, they will want to do a job, and if they do a job, they are r*ped. I feel it is a curse to be born a woman, especially a poor woman. The situation is so sad, I have goosebumps."

Advertisement

The Badhaai Ho actress questioned how she can say optimistic things when she knows the real situation. "How can I say optimistic things when I know the real situation? It’s a curse. What happens to women in jhuggi-jhopdis? I want a solution, but I can’t think of a solution,” she further added.

For the uninformed, last year, while speaking with Ranveer Allahbadia, the Panchayat actress had said, “I want to say that it’s not necessary to believe in ‘faltu feminism’ or the idea that ‘women are equal to men.’ Instead, focus on achieving financial independence and giving attention to your work."

On the professional front, on Thursday, April 3, Panchayat Season 4 was announced. Led by Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, and more, it will start premiering on Amazon Prime Video from July 2.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Gulshan Devaiah admits Afsos ‘didn’t do well enough for Amazon’ as he breaks silence on second season; ‘It was not as heavily promoted...’