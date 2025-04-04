Sikandar 6 Days India Box Office Total: Salman Khan's actioner remains low; cume reaches Rs 87.50 crore
Salman Khan’s Sikandar continues its struggle at the box office. The movie is expected to wrap its 6-day cume at Rs 87.50 crore net in India. Details Inside.
Sikandar 6 Days India Box Office Total: Sikandar, starring Megastar Salman Khan in the leading role, is witnessing continuous drops at the box office. The action drama directed by AR Murugadoss is heading for a disappointing end at the box office.
Sikandar witnesses a new drop on Day 6; Cume nears Rs 90 crore
Bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar is struggling to find an audience in cinemas. Opened with Rs 25 crore, the action drama recorded its biggest day on Eid by clocking Rs 27 crore net. Soon after the holiday period got over, the movie steeped down and registered heavy drops.
As per estimates, the AR Murugadoss directorial is heading for a low day of Rs 3.50 crore on Day 6 (Friday). The total 6-day cume of Sikandar is expected to be around Rs 87.50 crore net at the Indian box office.
Looking at the downward trajectory of Sikandar, the Salman Khan starrer is nowhere going far from the Rs 100 crore net mark in India. Though it will continue his long streak of entering the Rs 100 crore club, it will end as one of the biggest flops of Salman Khan.
Day-wise net India box office collections of Sikandar are as follows:
|Days
|Net India Collections
|Day 1
|Rs 25 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 27 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 18 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 8.5 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 5 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 3.50 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 87.50 crore
Sikandar In Cinemas
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
