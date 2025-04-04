Panchayat actress Neena Gupta claims 99 percent Indian women don’t know s*x is for enjoyment: ‘It is to please…’

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta, who will next be seen in the upcoming hit series Panchayat Season 4, opened up her thoughts on women's perception of intimacy in India. She stated that 99 percent of Indian women don’t view it as a source of pleasure but rather as a duty to 'please the man and have babies'.

In a recent chat with Lilly Singh, the Aachaari Baa actress opened up on the reality of women's perception of intimacy in India. She said, “I feel very sad for women and s*x. Because I feel, because I’m talking about India.”

She further continued, “I’m talking about 99 or maybe 95% of Indian women who don’t know that s*x is for enjoyment. (They think) It is to please the man and have babies.”

Neena highlighted that while a small section of society embraces a different perspective, the majority still doesn’t consider it as an experience of enjoyment.

The actress also reflected on how her perspective on certain topics has evolved over time. When she was praised for openly saying the word ‘s*x’, the actress admitted that she used to whisper it at home but no longer does. She also called it an 'overrated' term.

Neena Gupta, unlike many actors who prefer the privacy of a green room to adjust their microphones, casually does it in the shoot space. Talking about the same, she shared that earlier in her career, she would discreetly turn away to fix her mic, but gradually stopped caring.

She also praised the professionalism of the crew, noting that they don’t ogle at actors since they are accustomed to such routines.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in Dil Dosti Aur Dogs and Aachaari Baa. Next up, she will be seen in the fourth season of the popular Amazon Prime Video series Panchayat.

