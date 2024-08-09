5 years of Be Melodramatic: Celebrating refined characters of Chun Woo Hee, Jeon Yeo Been, Han Ji Eun and more

Healing and comforting slice-of-life romance comedy series Be Melodramatic (also known as Melo Is My Nature) celebrates its 5th anniversary today, August 9th. The series follows the lives of three 30-year-old best friends: Han Ji Eun as Hwang Han Joo, a single mother and marketing director; Jeon Yeo Been as Lee Eun Jeong, a documentary producer; and Chun Woo Hee as Im Jin Joo, a quirky scriptwriter as they go through life’s ups and downs. As this slice-of-lie K-drama turned 5, let’s take a look at some of the healing characters it offered.

Melo is My Nature’s fleshed out well-written characters

Chun Woo Hee plays Im Jin Joo, a drama scriptwriter with a lot of emotional ups and downs and a quirky personality. Despite her profession, Im Jin Joo has sworn off melodramas and is not particularly hopeful about love, largely due to a highly dysfunctional seven-year relationship.

However, her life takes a turn when she meets Son Beom Soo (Ahn Jae Hong). Although their relationship is marked by several prickly moments, Beom Soo develops feelings for her and Jin Joo soon realises what a healthy relationship feels like. As Jin Joo writes a new show and Beom Soo helps develop it, their personal and professional lives begin to intertwine in unexpected ways. Through these experiences, Jin Joo finds closure and embraces a new romance with Son Beom Soo.

Jeon Yeo Been plays Lee Eun Jung, a documentary director and the only one of the three main characters who was in a relationship. At the beginning of the series, it’s revealed that Eun Jung’s fiancé has passed away from cancer, and she struggles with persistent complex grief disorder. She frequently imagines and talks to him, highlighting her ongoing struggle to come to terms with his loss due to early death.

One of the most emotional moments in the series occurs when Eun Jung finally confesses to her friends about her struggles. She opens up about her difficulty moving on from her deceased fiancé and admits that she still talks to him. Her friends listen without judgment and offer her comfort with a supportive hug. This moment of vulnerability allows Eun Jung to begin letting go of her pain. As she starts anew after meeting Kim Sang Soo, she finds the strength to move forward and ultimately releases a hit film by the end of the series.

Han Ji Eun plays Hwang Han Joo, a single mother and marketing director whose life often feels more dramatic than the dramas she watches. Despite the challenges she faces in providing for herself and her son, she remains hopeful and retains a sweet belief in love. Initially portrayed as fragile, Han Joo grows more resilient and proactive in overcoming obstacles as the series progresses. Her heartwarming friendship with Chu Jae Hoon, played by Gong Myung, as they heal and grow together platonically adds to her character's journey. By the end of the series, watching Han Joo evolve into a stronger, more independent person is truly inspiring.

Be Melodramtic: A healing watch for the soul

Be Melodramatic stands out as an unpredictable series that breaks away from conventional K-drama norms. Featuring three strong female leads, each striving to achieve her dreams while navigating the complexities of love, the show offers a refreshing take on the genre.

This drama inspires viewers to strive harder toward their dreams and personal growth. The women in the series face various hardships and obstacles, but they navigate these challenges with resilience and mutual support of each other and the men around them. Their loyalty to one another and their willingness to stand up for each other, even in tough times, are both encouraging and uplifting.

The characters support and help each other through various dilemmas, providing a heartfelt portrayal of friendship and solidarity. There are two types of men around these three women who bring something to the table for them.

But beautifully even though they are part of the story they don’t easily dominate our female leads’ growth instead just act as a positive or negative catalyst. This emotional support resonates deeply with viewers, who find solace and hope in the characters' lifelike and relevant struggles. The relatable challenges faced by the characters make it easy for audiences to fall in love with the series.

