'Contract ends in November': (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon’s solo song lyrics at concert cause stir; CUBE Ent refutes rumors

(G)I-DLE recently kicked off their 2024 world tour in Seoul. During the concert, each member had a solo stage performance where they presented new songs for the first time. Leader Soyeon performed a rap during her individual stage, which gave rise to a new rumor after her lyrics ‘contract ends in November’ went viral. However, CUBE Entertainment assured fans that nothing sort of is going to happen.

On August 3, the five-piece fierce K-pop girl group kicked off the 2024 (G)I-DLE WORLD TOUR iDOL at KSPO Dome, Olympic Park, Songpa-gu in Seoul. Each member prepared spectacular solo songs to surprise fans. During Soyeon’s individual stage, the (G)I-DLE leader captivated fans with a breathtaking performance of Bad B****** Number.

However, the song attracted keen attention with a lyric in her rap part - “Contract ends in November/ Who would ever stop me?” The clip from the concert instantly went viral online, giving rise to the rumor that the group is soon gonna part ways with CUBE Entertainment.

An official from the agency addressed the reports. The representative commented that the content in Soyeon’s rap was her stage performance solely and had nothing to do with the group’s real contract. The individual further emphasized that (G)I-DLE’s contract with CUBE Entertainment continues till next year.

Despite the official statement, fans have mixed reactions to Soyeon’s solo performance. While many praised her honest and confident personality, others criticized her for the lyrics, as the contract issue is seen as sensitive among the fans.

While the rumors have been in the air for quite a long time now, fans are worried about the group’s future. (G)I-DLE, a five-piece K-pop ensemble’s activities as a group might be uncertain if they don’t renew the contract with the said agency.

Amid many speculations, all eyes are on the group, who are basking in the success of their thriving 7-year-long career.

Meanwhile, on their first iDOL concert, the group showed off their unique and fierce charm with their many hits like TOMBOY, Queencard, Super Lady, LATATA, Fate, and their latest release Klaxon.

Now, they are scheduled to make stops in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Houston, Sydney, and many more cities around the world.

