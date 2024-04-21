CRAVITY’s Wonjin announces hiatus from upcoming activities following diagnosis of laryngitis

CRAVITY made a comeback with their mini album EVERSHINE this February. The K-pop group with their upbeat music style and hip-hop-based music have been wowing fans with their music since debut.

One of the up-and-coming K-pop boy groups of the fourth generation CRAVITY is one to look out for. In some unfortunate news, Wonjin of CRAVITY has announced a hiatus.

CRAVITY’s Wonjin will sit out forthcoming group activities due to health problems

CRAVITY, the K-pop boy group who recently made a comeback with their EP EVERSHINE is further ready to spark up the stage with their performance at the upcoming episode of Inkigayo.

In some unfortunate and unforeseen developments, STARSHIP Entertainment has announced that Wonjin will be sitting out the upcoming activities due to his health. The K-pop idol has been diagnosed with laryngitis and he has been advised to take a break from activities and rest for some time by his doctor.

STARSHIP Entertainment in the statement further mentioned that Wonjin hence, will not be performing with CRAVITY at today's episode of SBS' Inkigayo. He will further avoid their CRAVITY EVERSHINE fan signing event later that day.

The news has been sad for fans who would miss Wonjin on stage and at upcoming activities but they hope for their speedy recovery. CRAVITY’s agency further asked for fans’ support and understanding while assuring they would help the member in his speedy recovery.

More about CRAVITY

CRAVITY is a K-pop boy group under STARSHIP Entertainment (IVE’s agency). The group is made up of nine members: Minhee, Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Woobin, Wonjin, Hyeongjun, Seongmin, and Taeyoung.

CRAVITY debuted on April 14, 2020, with their mini album HIDEOUT: REMEMBER WHO WE ARE - SEASON1. The album peaked at Gaon’s album chart at the time. CRAVITY late made their official debut in Japan by releasing the Japanese version of their single Groovy and I Can’t Fight The Feeling on July 5, 2023.

They recently unveiled their seventh EP EVERSHINE with the lead track Love or Die. The album peaked at number 2 on the Circle Album Chart upon its release. The lead track Love or Die has now surpassed 2 million streams on Spotify becoming one of their top songs on the platform.

