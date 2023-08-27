Produce X 101's X1: Boy group with WEi’s Yohan, WOODZ, VICTON’s Seungwoo and more, where are they now?

X1 was a K-pop boy group, formed by CJ Entertainment through Mnet's reality show called Produce X 101 in 2019. The group had 11 members - Kim Yohan, Kim Wooseok, Han Seungwoo, Song Hyeongjun, Cho Seungyoun, Son Dongpyo, Lee Hangyul, Nam Dohyon, Cha Junho, Kang Minhee, and Lee Eunsang. All the members were active in the K-pop music industry prior to Produce X 101. Their fandom is called One It.

What happened to X1?

X1 was under Swing Entertainment and it was co-managed by Stone Music Entertainment too. After the show, the group was making all the preparations to debut as X1 when a civil lawsuit was filed against Mnet alleging vote manipulations for Produce X 101. Following this, many brands terminated their endorsement deals with X1 and refused to sign them until all allegations were cleared. Despite this, X1 debuted in August 2019 with their debut album called Emergency: Quantum Leap with the title track Flash. Their reality show X1 Flash premiered on Mnet and a debut showcase was held at Gocheok Sky Dome. They secured 11 wins in total for Flash. In November 2019, Produce X 101's producer Ahn Joon Young was arrested and he admitted to manipulating the vote rankings. This left X1's future plans as a group in uncertainty and X1 disbanded in 2020. Fans thought the group's disbandment was unfair and around 1000 fans staged a three-hour protest against CJ Entertainment.

Where are X1 members now?

After X1, Kim Yohan debuted in a new boy group called WEi under Oui Entertainment. He is also active as a soloist and actor. Kim Wooseok made his solo debut by releasing the 1st Desire (Greed) EP with Sugar as the lead single and is currently under TOP Media. Han Seungwoo returned to VICTON after X1's disbanding and he also made a solo debut in August 2020 with Fame EP. Song Hyeongjun and Kang Minhee made their debut with CRAVITY, a K-pop group under Starship Entertainment.

Cho Seungyoun is active as a soloist under the stage name WOODZ and is currently signed with EDAM Entertainment. Son Dongpyo debuted with MIRAE in 2021. The group is under DSP Media. Lee Hangyul and Nam Dohyon debuted under BAE173 in November 2020. The group is under PocketDol Studio. Cha Junho debuted with DRIPPIN, a group under Woollim Entertainment in 2020. Lee Eunsang is currently a member of YOUNITE, a group under Brand New Music, and also made his solo debut in 2020.

