Stray Kids, ATEEZ, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and more: 6 talented 4th Gen K-Pop boy groups to follow

Stray Kids was formed by JYP Entertainment through the 2017 reality show of the same name. The group is composed of eight members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. Originally a nine-piece group, member Woojin left due to undisclosed personal reasons in October 2019. Stray Kids released their pre-debut extended play (EP) Mixtape in January 2018 and officially debuted on March 25 with the EP I Am Not. The group's name Stray Kids was not defined by JYP Entertainment but conceptualized by the members themselves. It originally referred to a lost child who wants to chase their dreams and later evolved to represent the idea of finding a way together out of the ordinary. Stray Kids' music is generally K-pop, hip hop, and electronic. They can be considered a self-producing idol group, with members almost always involved in songwriting and composing, and sometimes even assisting in arranging. Their discography has alternatively been described as being of a unique mala taste genre after the release of God's Menu and also as noise music, a label that inspired their album Noeasy.

2. ATEEZ

ATEEZ is a South Korean boy band formed by KQ Entertainment. The group consists of eight members: Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho. They debuted on October 24, 2018, with the extended play (EP) Treasure EP.1: All to Zero. ATEEZ were named Worldwide Fans' Choice at the 2019 and 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards, and won the Bonsang (main award) at the 4th The Fact Music Awards, the 30th and 31st Seoul Music Awards. As of August 2022, ATEEZ have released nine EPs and one studio album in the Korean language, as well as two EP and two studio albums in the Japanese language. Their records Treasure EP.Fin: All to Action, Treasure Epilogue: Action to Answer, Zero: Fever Part.1, Zero: Fever Part.2, Zero: Fever Epilogue and The World EP.1: Movement each topped the South Korean Gaon Album Chart, with Zero: Fever Part. 1 becoming the group's first to be certified platinum in the country. ATEEZ have sold over four million physical albums worldwide. Often referred to as Global Performance Idols by Korean media and dubbed 4th Generation Leaders by the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, the group has also served as official global ambassadors for Korean culture and tourism.

3. TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TOMORROW X TOGETHER consists of five members: Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai. They debuted on March 4, 2019 with the extended play (EP) The Dream Chapter: Star. The EP debuted and peaked at number one on the Gaon Album Chart and Billboard World Albums Chart and entered the US Billboard 200 at number 140, the highest-charting debut album by any male K-pop group at the time. Its lead single Crown debuted at number one on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart, and TXT topped the Billboard Emerging Artists chart, making them the fastest K-pop group to appear on the former and the second-fastest to appear on the latter. The group's early commercial success earned them several new artist awards, including Rookie of the Year at the 34th Golden Disc Awards and the 2019 Melon Music Awards, New Artist of the Year at the 9th Gaon Chart Music Awards and Best New Male Artist at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

4. ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN is a South Korean boy band formed by Belift Lab, a joint venture between CJ ENM and HYBE Corporation, through the 2020 survival competition show I-Land. The group is composed of seven members: Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-ki. They debuted on November 30, 2020, with the extended play (EP) Border: Day One. The group's name, ENHYPEN , was introduced during the live broadcast of the final episode of I-Land. Etymologically, ENHYPEN derives its name from the hyphen symbol (-), representing "Connection, Discovery, & Growth". Similar to how a hyphen connects different words to create new meanings, ENHYPEN aims to come together to connect, discover and grow together to form a new act.

5. TREASURE

TREASURE is a South Korean boy band formed in 2019 by YG Entertainment through the reality-survival program YG Treasure Box (2018–2019). The band consists of 10 members: Choi Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jaehyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeongwoo and So Junghwan. Former members Mashiho and Bang Yedam went on hiatus in May 2022 and departed from the band in November 2022. Treasure debuted in 2020 with their single album The First Step: Chapter One, the first in a tetralogy of albums that collectively sold over one million copies in five months. Through the band's debut press conference, they stated their main role model and influence towards their careers were their labelmate seniors under YG Entertainment through their various music releases and videos.

6. CRAVITY

Cravity is a South Korean boy band formed by Starship Entertainment. The group is composed of nine members: Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Woobin, Wonjin, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung, and Seongmin. They debuted on April 14, 2020, with their extended play Season 1. Hideout: Remember Who We Are. The group was dubbed as Monster Rookies in 2020, who emerged as a global artist that attracted the attention of the fans globally. They became the first 2020 rookie artist to debut on the Billboard K-pop Hot 100, and earned numerous awards including New Artist of the Year at the 12th Melon Music Awards, Best of Next at the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards and Rookie Award in the 4th Soribada Awards.

