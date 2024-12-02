CUBE Entertainment officially announces all 5 (G)I-DLE members have renewed contracts

(G)I-DLE has decided to continue their journey with CUBE Entertainment. The agency officially announced that all five members have renewed their contracts, including Soyeon, whose contract has already expired. Previously, at the 2024 Melon Music Awards, the group confirmed that they are not disbanding, laying fans' worries to rest.

On December 2, CUBE Entertainment issued an official statement, announcing that (G)I-DLE will be continuing their journey with the agency. The company wrote, "We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the renewal of contracts with all members, including Soyeon, whose exclusive contract had already expired."

They added that the other four members, Yuqi, Miyeon, Minni, and Shuhua, have also decided to continue the remaining years of their contract with the agency.

Read CUBE Entertainment's full statement here:

On November 30, (G)I-DLE attended the 2024 Melon Music Awards. They won the Daesang (Grand Prize), achieving a new milestone in their career. While accepting the award, leader Soyeon took to the mic and said, "My contract expired, and these days there are many articles being released that are like (G)I-DLE is disbanding or (G)I-DLE is over. However, that is not true."

She assured fans that all five members had decided to stay with CUBE Entertainment. "The five of us will be together from now on, next year, the year after, and really forever, so I hope NEVERLAND won’t worry. We will give back with good music next year, as well," Soyeon brought tears of joy with her heartfelt words.

(G)I-DLE is a leading girl group launched by CUBE Entertainment. On May 2, 2018, with six members, Soyeon, Miyeon, Minnie, Shuhua, Soojin, and Yuqi, the girl group made their official debut. Their first mini-album, I Am, and its lead track, LATATA, became massive commercial successes, solidifying their position as an emerging K-pop act.

Three years later, in 2021, Soojin parted ways with the group, leaving them as a quintet. They became known for their unapologetic persona and power-injecting music that talks about many sensitive subjects. Some of their hit songs are Wife, Super Lady, TOMBOY, Nxde, and more.

