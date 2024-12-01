Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: Jung Woo Sung caught in out-of-wedlock child controversy, NewJeans announces ADOR contract termination, more

Trigger Warning: This article references death

The K-content world was shocked to find out Jung Woo Sung had a son with model Moon Gabi. The situation was further fueled when a source claimed that he had been in a long-term relationship all along, leading to accusations of him cheating on his non-celeb girlfriend. In another big news, NewJeans announced they are terminating their contract with ADOR. Continue to read on and catch up on all breaking news from this week's K-drama and K-pop world.

Jung Woo Sung embroiled in controversy

Back in November, Moon Gabi revealed that she is now the mother of a son. Although she didn't mention anything about who is the father, it was Dispatch who reported that he was none other than actor Jung Woo Sung. Shortly after, the actor himself admitted to it, creating a controversy.

The situation escalated quickly when a source claimed that he had been dating a non-celeb woman for more than a year now, leading to speculations that he had cheated on his girlfriend and had a baby with Moon Gabi. Although his agency kept tight-lipped about this alleged long-term relationship, saying it was his private matter, the actor faced much criticism for his actions.

NewJeans announces departure from ADOR

In another shocking news, NewJeans has announced that they are parting ways with ADOR. In a recent emergency press conference, the girl group announced that they had decided to terminate their contract with the agency, citing that they had failed to protect them and have no intention to do it in the future. They also stated that they would continue to release new music and probably reunite with Min Hee Jin.

Meanwhile, in response, ADOR said that they have not violated the agreement in any way, so the contract remains valid. They also asked to have a dialogue with the group. However, the two parties have failed to come to an agreement so far, sparking curiosity about the girl group's future in K-pop.

Former T-ara member Ham Eun Jung's mother passes away

On November 27, Ham Eun Jung's agency announced that her mother had passed away. The funeral took place on November 29. The singer-actress was reportedly overseas when the tragic incident happened. After receiving the news, she rushed home.

Fans furious as SUGA gets edited out from 2024 MMA Awards VCR honoring BTS

Another controversy erupted following the 2024 Melon Music Awards. When the festival presented a VCR honoring BTS' legacy, fans noticed that SUGA was carefully edited out from the videos. It triggered explosive outrage online, as ARMYs questioned what he ever did to deserve such disrespect.

The MMA organizers seemingly took the decision due to the DUI controversy the rapper got caught in back in August. However, since the case was long resolved, fans were furious.

